Apple Appeals Against Epic Games Lawsuit Ruling, Wants a Stay on App Store Changes

Apple has filed a notice of appeal in the US District Court for the Northern District of California against Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers’ ruling in the Epic Games vs. Apple trial. The verdict was in Apple’s favor, with the judge ruling that Epic Games was at fault. However, the judge ruled that Apple should allow developers to link to their website inside apps and let them use their own IAP system if they wish to.

The court gave Apple 90 days to implement the changes. However, Apple has filed an appeal and asked for a permanent injunction until the matter between both companies (Apple and Epic) is resolved.

Apple asks the Court to suspend the requirements of its injunction until the appeals filed by both Epic and Apple have been resolved. The company understands and respects the Court’s concerns regarding communications between developers and consumers. Apple is carefully working through many complex issues across a global landscape, seeking to enhance information flow while protecting both the efficient functioning of the App Store and the security and privacy of Apple’s customers. Striking the right balance may solve the Court’s concerns making the injunction (and perhaps even Apple’s appeal itself) unnecessary. A stay is warranted in these circumstances.

Apple says that making changes to the App Store could upset the fine balance that exists between developers and customers through the store. Apple further added that Epic Games did not raise any issue with the anti-steering claim or presented any evidence that it was harmed by it.

The legal battle between Apple and Epic could take years to resolve, and by requesting this stay, Apple is basically trying to delay the App Store changes by a few years. Epic itself has also filed an appeal against the ruling.