Apple Cancels Plan to Launch iPad Air with OLED Display in 2022

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Apple will no longer release an iPad Air with OLED display next year. The analyst previously claimed that Apple will transition its iPad Pro lineup to mini-LED displays and the iPad Air to OLED panels by 2022. However, Kuo now says that Apple has “canceled its plans to launch an iPad Air in 2022.”

This is because Samsung could not meet the performance and cost requirements of Apple. With the plans shelved, Kuo says Apple will continue to use LCD panels for the 2022 iPad Air. Apple does continue to research newer display technologies for its iPad lineup.

Apple has so far only used mini-LED displays on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. However, it is also expected to use mini-LED panels on upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. Kuo believes Apple will fully transition its iPad Pro lineup to mini-LED panels by next year. The company is also working on a significant iPad Pro redesign for 2022, including a glass back and MagSafe-based reverse wireless charging.

Apple last refreshed the iPad Air in 2020 with a completely new design, a faster A14 Bionic chip, and a 10.9-inch LCD panel. The next iPad Air refresh is expected to come next year.