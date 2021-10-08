Apple Offering 7-Day Complementary AppleCare+ Coverage for All Products in Australia

AppleCare+ is a must-buy if you want to have peace of mind and not worry about spending a fortune on accidental repairs. Starting this month, Apple is offering 7-say complimentary AppleCare+ in Australia. The free AppleCare+ will be available on iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, AirPods, HomePod mini, and other devices. Apple will automatically add the complimentary coverage once you purchase a new product.

AppleCare+ terms and conditions are now updated to reflect complimentary coverage. The document was last updated on September 30. Oddly enough, the complimentary AppleCare+ is only for Australian customers. Perhaps this is due to the stringent warranty protections that come under Australian Consumer Law. Another possibility is that Apple wants to promote AppleCare+ in Australia. It would be good if Apple introduced something similar in the United States and other regions.

The complimentary AppleCare+ coverage comes with the same coverage offered by the paid version. In other words, it covers two incidents of accidental damage. All you need to pay is a nominal deductible. Once complimentary AppleCare+ expired, users can choose to extend by paying monthly or yearly fees. Furthermore, the warranty also covers battery service and offers other advantages like priority access, same-day service, free pickup and delivery, and help troubleshooting software-related issues.

Our Take

Whenever we buy a new iPhone, it takes some time to get used to the feel. iPhones are tough and can resist damage to a certain extent. However, the device is not entirely damage-free. In many cases, new iPhone users drop their devices and end up racking huge repair bills. The complimentary AppleCare+ will cover such incidents.