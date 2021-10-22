Apple Confirms High Power Mode on 16-Inch MacBook Pro with M1 Max Chip

A recent report claimed new MacBook Pro with M1 Max Chip offers a new High Power Mode. High Power Mode intends to deliver maximum performance during intensive tasks that last for a prolonged period. Apple has now confirmed the High Power Mode on MacBook Pro to MacRumors. It looks like the new High Power Mode will work similarly to Intel’s Turbo Boost technology.

Apple’s document mentions how users can enable High Power Mode on a 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Max Chip. All one needs to do is head over to System Preferences and toggle on the mode. Apple’s support document reveals other details and says High Power Mode will offer “extreme performance.” This could be useful in tasks like 8K ProRes video grading.

Apple has not precisely revealed how the High Power Mode would function. It is not clear if the mode is triggered automatically when the system detects resource-hogging tasks. The new MacBook Pros are already “Preparing to Ship,” and customers should start receiving their laptops early next week. After receiving the MacBook Pro, we would get a clearer picture of how the High Power Mode works.

Thankfully a code-level reference to High Power Mode in the macOS Monterey beta says the feature “will optimize performance to better support resource-intensive tasks.” Additionally, the new model could also result in louder fan noise. Perhaps this is the only time fans in MacBook Pro will switch on! Apple has worked on the MacBook Pro thermals with a new enclosure designed to deliver peak power for a longer duration.

Apple has confirmed High Power Mode on 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Max Chip. Presumably, the feature is not present on other MacBook Pro models powered by the M1 Pro chip. What do you think of MacBook Pro’s new High Power Mode? Let us know in the comments below.