Apple Could Announce M1X MacBook Pros at Virtual Event Later This Month

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple could hold a virtual event later this month to announce its redesigned M1X 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. He has also provided some insight into the CPU and GPU configuration of the M1X chip.

Gurman says that Apple has typically held an event in October to announce new Macs. Last year was an exception due to supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic. For this year, though, he again believes Apple will go back to its usual timeframe and hold an event in October focusing on its redesigned Macs.

The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro will feature a redesigned chassis with a slimmer design. They will also feature more USB-C ports, with rumors indicating Apple bringing back a dedicated HDMI and SD card slot as well. Both models will also feature a mini-LED display.

As for the M1X chip, Gurman believes they will be available with a 10-core CPU featuring eight performance cores and two high-efficiency cores. On the GPU front, Apple will offer the chip with either 16 or 32-core variations.

Apple could also announce the public release date of macOS Monterey at the event. Like the iPhone 13 event, Apple’s Mac event later this year will also be held virtually.