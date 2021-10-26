Apple Delays Delivery for Select 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro Build to Order Models

Apple had promised October 26th as the delivery date for some customers who had custom ordered new MacBook Pros. The buyers were dejected to find an email from Apple that says their MacBook will not be arriving anytime soon.

Apple says the MacBook Pros will arrive as late as December. Such a long delay could hamper buyers’ workflow, and they could be forced to arrange for an alternative. On the brighter side, the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros have started arriving for the first lot of preorders. Furthermore, some models are now available in Apple Stores.

The mail from Apple says, “There’s been a change to your delivery date.” “The most current delivery information is shown below. We’ll notify you when your order ships.” MacBook Pro buyers are complaining about delayed delivery on online forums. It looks like the delay is mostly associated with 64GB 16-inch MacBook Pro and select 14-inch MacBook Pros.

AppleInsider notes how a 14-inch model with the original shipping date of October 26th changed to December 3-10. In this particular case, the buyer had used Configure to Order. Interestingly certain MacBook Pro configurations are already available for pickup in Apple Store. Toss in an additional $9, and you will get a same-day courier delivery. Before ordering MacBook Pro online, check out your local Apple Store for availability.

Typically Apple takes 4-5 weeks to deliver a custom-built Mac from the time of order. Customers are charged for every upgrade and can choose additional memory, storage options, or a high-end graphics card. The New 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro preorder opened on October 18th. Prices start at $1,999 for the 14-inch MacBook Pro, while the 16-inch MacBook Pro is priced at $2,499.