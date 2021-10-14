Apple Expands AirPods Pro Crackling or Static Sound Service Program by Another Year

Last year in October, Apple launched a service program for the AirPods Pro for units suffering from crackling and static sound issues. The program was initially supposed to cover AirPods Pro units for two years from their date of sale. However, Apple has now quietly updated the program to extend it by another year.

This means the service program will run for three years, and if you face any static or crackling sound issues on your AirPods Pro, you can get it replaced by Apple.

Apple fixed the crackling issue in AirPods Pro units manufactured after October 2020, with only units sold prior to that affected with this issue.

Apple says that affected AirPods Pro units may show one of the following issues:

Crackling or static sounds that increase in loud environments, with exercise, or while talking on the phone

Active Noise Cancellation not working as expected, such as a loss of bass sound, or an increase in background sounds, such as street or airplane noise

The AirPods Pro service program is applicable worldwide and will also cover units that are out of warranty. If you purchased the AirPods Pro right after its launch in 2019, you have until October 2022 to visit your nearest Apple store or service provider to get the issue resolved.