Apple Explains How You Can Use High Impedance Headphones With the new MacBook Pro

Earlier this month, Apple unveiled the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. The company has now updated support documents to include some of the new features on MacBook Pro.

High impedance headphones offer higher audio levels and require more power to drive. Apple has designed the MacBook Pro so that it can fully utilize the benefits offered by high-impedance headphones.

Apple updated support page says the 3.5mm headphone jack on the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro comes with “DC load detection and adaptive voltage output.” Simply put, the new MacBook Pro can detect the impedance of connected devices and optimize audio output accordingly. The feature changes audio parameters to suit high-impedance, low-impendence, and line-level audio devices.

When you connect headphones with an impedance of less than 150 ohms, the headphone jack provides up to 1.25 volts RMS. For headphones with an impedance of 150 to 1k ohms, the headphone jack delivers 3 volts RMS. This may remove the need for an external headphone amplifier.

Apple’s support documents also reveals that MacBook Pro features adaptive voltage output alongside a built-in-digital-to-analog converter. It supports sample rates of up to 96KHz. The new feature will allow audiophiles to relish high-fidelity music directly from their MacBook Pro. Furthermore, it will also help musicians and other audio professionals.

The MacBook Pro also comes equipped with a High Power Mode meant for graphic-intensive tasks. That said, the High Power Mode is available only on a 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Max Chip.