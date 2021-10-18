Apple Music’s New ‘Voice Plan’ Lets you Stream Songs with Siri at $4.99/Month

Apple has unveiled a much affordable version of Apple Music. The latest Apple Music tier is called ‘Voice’ plan and is priced at $4.99/month. During the “Unleashed” event Apple revealed that new Voice plan will only work with Siri.

Priced at $4.99/month you will get access to songs, playlists, and radio stations accross all Apple devices. However, subscribers will have to use Siri to listen to songs. Furthermore, recently introduced features like Spatial Audio and Lossless will not be supported on entry level plan. Apple says Siri is capable of playing new playlists based on the language of your queries. The Voice Plan is available only for individuals and cannot be shared with the family.

The new Apple Music Voice plan is currently available in Australia, Austria, Canada, China mainland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Spain, Taiwan, the UK and the US.

Developing….