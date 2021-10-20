Apple Music Voice Plan vs Individual Plan vs Family Plan Comparison: What’s the Difference? 

In what could turn out to be a game-changer move against rivals like Spotify and YouTube Music, Apple has announced a pretty enticing Apple Music plan called “Voice.” The new subscription offers almost all the essential features at a price point that can comfortably fit most. Check out our comparison of all the different Apple Music plans to know how they differ from each other.

Designed exclusively for Siri, the Apple Music Voice Plan provides quick access to any song, playlist, or station using voice commands. In a nutshell, you should look at the new subscription as the smallest member (excluding the 3-month free trial) of the Apple Music family. That said, has it got enough to live up to your personalized music listening taste? Let’s jump right in to get that answer!

First and foremost, it would be apt to take a peek at the features that come bundled with all the plans. Since the Voice Plan is the basic offering, everything that comes with it is included in the individual and family plans.

90 million songs

More than 30,000 expert-curated playlists

Ability to request any song, album, playlist, or station using Siri

Free trial with no commitment

Stream ad-free music

Option to access your entire library from any device and listen online/offline

Live and on-demand radio stations hosted by artists

Access original shows, concerts, and exclusives

Availability on Apple devices

Apple Music Voice Plan is priced at just $4.99/month, making it the cheapest way to subscribe to Apple Music.

Apple Music Features Not Available in Voice Plan

The Apple Music Individual Plan has all the features that come with the Voice Plan. So, let’s take a look at the features that are available in the Individual Plan but not in the Voice Plan.:

Availability on other supported devices like Android and Windows

Spatial audio with Dolby Atmos

Entire catalog in lossless audio

Option to download 1,00,000 songs to your library

Lyrics view

Check out what your friends are listening to

Priced at $9.99/month

Apple Music Family Plan Benefits

Being the top-tier offering, Apple Music Family Plan has all the features available in Voice and Individual Plans. On top of that, it has also got some exclusive features not available in other plans, which are as follows:

Unlimited access for up to six people

Personal music library for each family member

Personalized music recommendations for each family member

Priced at $14.99/month

Reasons Why Apple Music Voice Plan Could Be a Big Hit

Unlike other leading music streaming services such as YouTube Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music, Apple Music lacks a freemium tier. Though Apple does offer a free trial of 3 months, it’s not enough. Once the free trial ends, people have no option but to either upgrade to the premium versions that start at $10/month (which isn’t affordable for many) or discontinue.

Having listened to the demand of average consumers who wish to listen to ad-free music but without needing to pay a steep monthly subscription fee, Apple has come up with a plan that is in line to make the cut for most. If you are one of them, Voice should appeal to your taste right away.

Features like having access to 90 million songs, the ability to stream ad-free music, the option to access the entire library online/offline, and being able to tune into live and on-demand radio stations hosted by artists seem to be more than enough. Of course, the Voice Plan lacks features like spatial and lossless audio and also doesn’t support non-Apple devices, but I don’t think these omissions will be a dealbreaker for many.

What do you have to say about Apple Music Voice Plan? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.