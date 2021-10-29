Apple Reportedly ‘Not Surprised’ by Demand for its $19 Polishing Cloth

Hot on the heels of Apple’s Polishing Cloth teardown by iFixit, the New York Times has published an article elaborating on the reasons behind the immense demand for it. The article quoted an anonymous Apple executive who said the company is “not surprised” by the demand.

Presently, there is a 10 to 12 week waiting period for Apple’s Polishing Cloth if you order it online. At retail stores, Apple says the product is “currently unavailable”. Despite this, an Apple official told the New York Times that the iPhone maker is “not surprised” by the strong demand for this hilariously overpriced accessory that is “very effective” at its job.

According to this anonymous official, Apple designed the Polishing Cloth to be special, including its custom light gray color. Apple said the cloth was made of non-woven microfiber but reportedly refused to elaborate. The report pointed out that the Polishing Cloth isn’t exactly a new product. It was previously bundled with Apple’s Pro Display XDR but following the “unleashed” event, Apple decided to sell the Polishing Cloth separately.

The bidding starts at $100 pic.twitter.com/l3sUsTlQyE — Chance Miller (@ChanceHMiller) October 26, 2021

Our Take

Right from its launch, Apple’s Polishing Cloth has been the butt of jokes for being overpriced at $19, sporting the largest device compatibility list (88 devices) ever seen on Apple’s website, and being back-ordered more than other recently released Apple products. The Polishing Cloth is turning out to be the unsung hero among products released at the “Unleashed” event, and we aren’t complaining!

Are you a Polishing Cloth buyer? If yes, do tell us why!