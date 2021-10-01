Apple’s Online Store Offering Free AirPods with iPhone 12 in India

Apple will be offering free AirPods to customers in India who purchase a new iPhone 12 through its online store. The company ran a similar promotion during last year’s festive season in India with the iPhone 11, which was a huge hit and sold out in just a few hours.

The promotion will run from October 7 through November 4, though the chances of Apple exhausting its stock before that are much higher. So, if you want to grab a pair of free AirPods with the iPhone 12, make sure to get your order in early when the offer goes live next week.

Apple is only running the promotion on the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12, with the more expensive iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max not eligible for the offer. The iPhone 13 series is also not a part of this promotion. While Apple is offering the AirPods, you can upgrade to the AirPods with wireless charging case or the AirPods Pro by paying the price difference.

Major e-commerce players in India like Amazon and Flipkart will heavily discount the iPhone 12 series during their festive season sale that’s slated to start from next week. On the other hand, Apple will be selling the iPhone 12 at its retail price but bundle AirPods with it to sweeten the deal. So, if you don’t want the AirPods or already own a pair, you can consider buying the iPhone 12 from Amazon or Flipkart during their festive sale.