Apple’s Q4 2021 Earnings Announced: $83.4 Billion Revenue, $20.6 Billion Profit

Apple announced its Q4 2021 earnings today, where it managed to generate a revenue of $83.4 billion and a net profit of $20.6 billion. Revenues are up by almost $20 billion from $64.7 billion from the year-ago quarter, while profit increased by $7.9 billion from the same period.

This was Apple’s highest-ever recorded revenue for the September quarter. The Mac and Services revenues also reached an all-time high. This is despite Apple not launching any new Macs in the quarter. iPad revenues also saw a healthy 21 percent growth from $6.79 billion in Q4 2020 to $8.25 billion. The revenue of Apple’s Services business reached an all-time high of $18.27 billion, up from $14.54 billion in the year-ago quarter.

For the full fiscal year that ended in September, Apple recorded revenues of $365.8 billion and a profit of $94.7 billion, up massively from $274.5 billion and $57.4 billion in the previous fiscal year. In total, the company has 745 million paid subscribers, which is up 160 million YoY.

“This year we launched our most powerful products ever, from M1-powered Macs to an iPhone 13 lineup that is setting a new standard for performance and empowering our customers to create and connect in new ways,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “We are infusing our values into everything we make — moving closer to our 2030 goal of being carbon neutral up and down our supply chain and across the lifecycle of our products, and ever advancing our mission to build a more equitable future.”

While Apple’s numbers for the quarter are impressive, they were held back by the component shortage. In an interview with CNBC, Tim Cook said that the company is estimated to have lost around $6 billion in revenue due to supply constraints. For the same reason, Apple expects iPad sales to drop in the December quarter as the chip crunch will get even worse. Sales of other products, however, are expected to grow further.