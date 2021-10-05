Apple Releases 4A400 Firmware for AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max

Apple has released a new firmware for AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. The latest firmware is 4A400. Previously, AirPods and AirPods Pro were running 3E751 while the AirPods Max ran on 3E756 firmware.

According to some speculations, Apple has added Conversation Boost to AirPods Pro. However, there is no way to confirm as the company has not put up release notes. Furthermore, there is no word on bug fixes and feature updates. Conversation Boost is a clever feature to enhance the volume level of conversation. It is an iOS 15 feature and uses beamforming microphones to boost the volume. The Conversation Boost feature is aimed at helping those with hearing challenges. On a related note, the feature could help anyone trying to converse in a noisy environment.

Unlike iPhones, there is no trigger to update your AirPods. Typically firmware is installed over the air, and this happens when your AirPods are connected with iPhone or iPad. If you want to force update, then put the AirPods in the case, connect the case for charging. After a while, connect the AirPods with the iOS device. Ideally, the update process should start in a bit. Still confused? Check out our detailed guide on how to update AirPods and AirPods Pro firmware.

Don’t know which firmware your AirPods or AirPods Pro is running? Don’t worry; you can follow the steps below to check the AirPods firmware version.

Connect AirPods with an iOS device

Remove the AirPods from the charging case.

Go to the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad.

Select General>About.

Tap on AirPods.

Now you should see the firmware version of AirPods right next to the Firmware Version title. Hopefully, Apple will add a feature that will let us update AirPods with a tap of a button.