Apple Releases iOS 14.8.1 with Security Fixes for Those Not Wanting to Update to iOS 15

Yesterday Apple released iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, watchOS 8.1, and macOS Monterey. Now the company has announced iOS 14.8.1.

iOS 14.8.1 release comes as a surprise as it was not beta tested. Apple’s release notes say it “provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.” As always, you can update your iPhone by heading over to the Settings app> General and selecting Software Update. The iOS 14.8.1 is meant for iPhone users who don’t want to update to iOS 15. In other words, these users will get to stay on iOS 14 without missing out on security updates.

Apple has published security update notes that confirm fix for audio, WebKit, Voice Control, Status Bar, Sidecar, Kernel, GPU Drivers, CoreGraphics, Continuity Camera, ColorSync, and more. On a related note, Apple is rolling out iPadOS 14.8.1 for iPad as well.

iOS now offers a choice between two software update versions in the Settings app. You can update to the latest iOS 15 as soon as it’s released for the latest features and most complete set of security updates. Or continue on iOS 14 and still get important security updates until you’re ready to upgrade to the next major version.

When released, the iOS 15 was plagued with several bugs. However, iOS 15.1 fixes a majority of bugs. The latest version of iOS also fixes a security flaw. If your iPhone supports iOS 15, then it is always better to update. If you don’t want to update, security updates like iOS 14.8.1 will ensure better security.

iOS 15 comes with a host of new features, including Focus Mode, Redesigned Safari, iCloud+, and much more. Check out all the new iOS 15 features, and let us know which one is your all-time favorite.