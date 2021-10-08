Apple Store Goes Down Ahead of Apple Watch Series 7 Pre-Orders Later Today

Apple’s online store has gone down ahead of the pre-orders of the Apple Watch Series 7 going live later today. The smartwatch will hit the retail stores a week later, on October 15th. Pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 7 are scheduled to go live from 5 a.m. ET.

The Apple Watch Series 7 will be available for $399 for the 41mm variant.

The Apple Watch Series 7 was announced alongside the iPhone 13 series at Apple’s ‘California Streaming’ event in mid-September. However, due to reported production issues, Apple had to delay the launch of the Apple Watch Series 7 by a few weeks. The smartwatch is going up for pre-order almost three weeks after being initially announced.

The Apple Watch Series 7 features a slightly bigger and brighter display, with 20 percent narrower bezels. It will be available in 41mm and 45mm casings that’s more durable than before, up from 40/44mm of the Apple Watch Series 6. Another notable upgrade on the new smartwatch is 33 percent faster charging speeds.

There are no new health sensors on the Apple Watch Series 7, but it still packs plenty of health-related features. This includes the ability to measure your ECG, Sp02 levels, heart rate, and more.

There can be stock issues with the Apple Watch Series 7, so if you plan to pre-order one, make sure to get your order in early.