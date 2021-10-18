Apple Store Goes Down Ahead of ‘Unleashed’ M1x MacBook Pro Launch Event Later Today

The Apple Store has gone down ahead of the company’s ‘Unleashed’ event later today. Apple is expected to announce new M1x MacBook Pros and perhaps even the AirPods 3 at the virtual event later today.

It is typical of Apple to take down its online store ahead of major product launches. The store should now come back online after the event ends later today. Apple will be live streaming the ‘Unleashed’ event, so you can watch it live if you wish to.

Unlike last month’s iPhone 13 launch event, the ‘Unleashed’ event should only be an hour long and focus on the new M1x chip and the redesigned MacBook Pros, which are expected to be thinner and lighter. Rumors also suggest Apple could bring back the HDMI port, SD card slot, and a MagSafe-based charging solution with its new MacBook Pros.

Last-minute rumors claim the display of the upcoming MacBook Pros could feature a notch, which could anger and frustrate a certain section of buyers.

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro will replace the existing high-end 13-inch MacBook Pro with four Thunderbolt 3 ports, with the M1 MacBook Pro being offered as a cheaper option. You can find the steps to watch Apple’s M1x MacBook Pro ‘Unleashed’ event live here.

As always, we’ll be bringing live and exhaustive coverage of the event, so don’t forget to follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and RSS.