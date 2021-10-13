Apple Suppliers Shoot Down Reports of iPhone 13 Orders Being Reduced Due to Chip Shortage

Recently a report suggested that Apple has cut production due to ongoing chip shortages. The Bloomberg report claimed that Apple had cut iPhone 13 orders by 10 million units for 2021. Apple Suppliers have discredited such claims and maintained that there is no cutback in iPhone 13 orders.

Bloomberg report claimed Apple had cut down on iPhone 13 due to chip shortage. Furthermore, the company is said to have ramped down the production in order of several million. As expected, Apple stock took a slight hit when the report came out. Some of the analysts were shaken by the news and became apprehensive about Apple’s performance. The report raised doubts over Apple’s position and whether the company will cater to the demand.

The latest Digitimes report says, “component suppliers for Apple’s new iPhones have claimed no cutback in orders thus far this year.” It implies that iPhone 13 production is on schedule, and the news of cutback is not accurate. Speaking further, the suppliers add no doubt regarding Apple’s ability to meet iPhone 13 demand.

The chip shortage is a raging issue as semiconductor manufacturers are unable to meet consumer demands. During the onslaught of the pandemic, production facilities were shut as consumer demand catapulted. Earlier this year, Apple warned that chip shortage could cause production delays. One of the main reasons for increased demand is people working remotely.

Our Take

There is no way to know whether the Bloomberg report is accurate or the Digitimes. That aside, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are showing delayed delivery dates. Even the Apple Watch Series 7 that is going on sale later this week is expected to face some delays, with some models arriving as late as December 2021.