Apple Teases ‘Unleash’ Event with a Time Warp Themed AR Easter Egg

We can’t seem to get enough of Apple’s easter egg. Last time around, Apple’s easter egg focused on an Apple logo with mountain and lake within. Today Apple announced the ‘Unleashed’ event for M1X MacBook Pros. As expected, Apple has added new AR easter eggs for the upcoming event.

Apple is expected to pull the wraps from MacBook Pro at the October 18 “Unleashed” event. Head over to the Apple Events page on your iPhone or iPad. Tap on the event logo, and behold. You will now see a time machine-themed blue right rays with an Apple logo. Move your iPhone/iPad, and now you will get to see the 10.18 date appearing in a loop. Furthermore, there is a reminder for the event at the bottom.

Apple’s new M1X chip will power the upcoming MacBook Pros. The new chip is expected to outperform the current generation M1 chip found in Mac. On the inside, it is likely to include a 10-core CPU with a 16-core and 32-core GPU for unparalleled performance. Another significant upgrade includes mini-LED display and significant improvements in battery life.

Rumor mills have it that 2021 MacBook Pros will come equipped with thinner chassis and a flat design. The best part is that Apple’s new MacBook could regain an HDMI slot, SD card slot, and an old-fashioned MagSafe charging solution. Apple’s ‘Unleashed’ virtual event will be streamed from Apple Part at 10 a.m PDT on October 18. Meanwhile, you can check out our roundup of leaks and get to know what to expect from the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. In related news, 16-inch MacBook Pro with Intel is unavailable at many stores.