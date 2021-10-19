Apple Updates AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case

Apple AirPods 3 Announced With MagSafe-Based Wireless Charging, Longer Battery Life for $179 with MagSafe-based wireless charging at yesterday’s Unleashed’ event. Alongside the new AirPods, the company also silently updated the AirPods Pro with a new charging case that supports MagSafe wireless charging.

The difference is minor but ensures that all newer AirPods Pro units will be compatible with MagSafe charging accessories that you already have. The pricing of the updated AirPods Pro model remains the same at $249, with Apple no longer selling the non-MagSafe version now.

Despite the addition of MagSafe, Apple does not claim the new AirPods Pro will charge any faster. So, from the looks of it, the addition of MagSafe is all about convenience for now. It will ensure that the AirPods Pro charging case magnetically attaches to the wireless charger so that there are no placement issues, which is a common point of frustration with wireless charging.

If you already own the AirPods Pro and want MagSafe-based wireless charging, there’s not much you can do for now. Apple is not selling the MagSafe charging case separately, so if you want the convenience of MagSafe with your AirPods Pro, you will have to buy a new pair. Alternatively, you can wait until Apple changes its mind and starts selling the MagSafe charging case separately.

Alongside the AirPods 3 and the AirPods 3, Apple also continues to sell the AirPods 2 for $129 sans the wireless charging case as the entry-level variant.