Apple Watch Series 7 Could Launch in Mid-October, Pre-Orders Start Next Week

Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 7 alongside the iPhone 13 series at its ‘California Streaming’ event in the second week of September. However, the company did not provide any concrete release date for the new smartwatch. Now, as per leaker Jon Prosser, Apple will start shipping the Apple Watch Series 7 from mid-October.

Pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 7 will start early next week. There were reports of Apple facing production issues with the Apple Watch Series 7 before its announcement, which is likely to blame for its delayed launch. The updated design and display panels were reportedly the cause of this, as they made production more complex.

The Apple Watch Series 7 features a slightly newer design language over the Apple Watch Series 6. There’s a slightly bigger display with slimmer bezels. The casing size has also gone up to 41mm and 45mm. Overall though, the Apple Watch Series 7 does not include any significant new features, with improved durability and fast charging speeds being the only other two notable improvements.

A mid-October launch for the Apple Watch Series 7 is definitely plausible, as the Apple Watch Series 6 stocks are already running low.