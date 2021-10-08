Apple Watch Series 7 Pre-Orders Are Now Live

Apple has started accepting pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 7, three weeks after first announcing the smartwatch. Unlike the last few years, Apple did not detail the various combinations of the Apple Watch Series 7 prior to its pre-orders going live.

Pricing for the Apple Watch Series 7 starts from $399 for the 41mm variant. The GPS + Cellular variants are priced at a $100 premium. Find out more details about the pricing and availability of the Apple Watch Series 7 in your country here.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is a modest upgrade over the Apple Watch Series 6. It packs a bigger and brighter display, a larger and more durable casing, and faster charging speeds. You can read about all the key new Apple Watch Series 7 features here.

If you pre-order your Apple Watch Series 7 early enough, you should get it on launch day. In case you are late, you can buy one from your nearest Apple Store on October 15 when the retail availability of the smartwatch starts.

