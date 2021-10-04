Apple Watch Series 7 Pre-Orders Start October 8, Launches on October 15

Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 7 alongside the iPhone 13 series at its ‘California Streaming’ event on September 14. However, did not provide any details on its pricing and availability. That changes today, as the company has revealed the full pricing, pre-order, and release date of the Apple Watch Series 7.

The Apple Watch Series 7 will be available for pre-order starting October 8 at 5 a.m. PDT. It will then go up for sale a week later, on October 15. There were reports of Apple facing production issues with the Apple Watch Series 7. That, along with the semiconductor shortage, may have forced Apple to delay the launch of the smartwatch this time around.

The Apple Watch Series 7 comes in 41mm and 45mm casing size, with only 1.7mm thin bezels surrounding the display. For improved durability, Apple is using a stronger crack-resistant front crystal on the wearable. It also features up to 33 percent faster charging.

Other key new features of the Apple Watch Series 7 are as follows:

Support for group workouts on Apple Fitness+

IP6X certification

WR50 water resistance

New bands and special editions from Hermes, Nike

Modular face with Apple Health data

Pricing for the Apple Watch Series 7 starts from $399 in the US. Despite the change in casing size, the pricing of the Apple Watch Series 7 is similar to Apple Watch Series 6 from last year.