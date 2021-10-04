Apple Watch Series 7 Price, Release Date, and Availability

Alongside the iPhone 13, Apple also released the Apple Watch Series 7 at its “California Streaming” event in September. This new wearable will go on sale on October 15, with pre-orders beginning on October 8. Read this post to know everything about the pricing, release date, variants, and availability of the Apple Watch Series 7.

Apple Watch Series 7 Pre-Order and Release Date

The Apple Watch Series 7 will be available for pre-order on Apple’s website starting October 8. Its retail availability is scheduled to start on October 15.

The Apple Watch Series 7 will be available in green, blue, (product) red, silver, grey, and gold colors.

Apple Watch Series 7 Price

You can find the pricing of the Apple Watch Series 7’s different variants in various markets below.

The Apple Watch Series 7 will be available in options starting at $399 in the US.

United States

Apple Watch Series 7 40mm GPS-only – $399

Apple Watch Series 7 40mm GPS + Cellular – $499

Apple Watch Series 7 44mm GPS-only – $429

Apple Watch Series 7 44mm GPS + Cellular – $529

United Kingdom

Apple Watch Series 7 40mm GPS-only – £379

Apple Watch Series 7 40mm GPS + Cellular – £479

Apple Watch Series 7 44mm GPS-only – £409

Apple Watch Series 7 44mm GPS + Cellular – £509

Australia

Apple Watch Series 7 40mm GPS-only – A$599

Apple Watch Series 7 40mm GPS + Cellular – A$749

Apple Watch Series 7 44mm GPS-only – A$649

Apple Watch Series 7 44mm GPS + Cellular – A$799

India

Apple Watch Series 7 40mm GPS-only – Rs. 41,900

Apple Watch Series 7 40mm GPS + Cellular – Rs. 50,900 onwards

Apple Watch Series 7 44mm GPS-only – Rs. 44,900

Apple Watch Series 7 44mm GPS + Cellular – Rs. 53,900 onwards

Apple Watch Series 7 Availability

The Apple Watch Series 7 will be available in Australia, China, Germany, Japan, India the UK, the US, and in over 30 other countries and regions. It will be available for pre-order beginning October 8, with retail availability starting October 15.

Do you plan to buy the Apple Watch Series 7 despite the minor improvements it brings to the table? Do you think it’s worth upgrading over the Apple Watch Series 6 just for the bigger display and faster charging? Let us know in the comments below.