Apple Watch Series 7 Price, Release Date, and Availability

Alongside the iPhone 13, Apple also released the Apple Watch Series 7 at its “California Streaming” event in September. This new wearable will go on sale on October 15, with pre-orders beginning on October 8. Read this post to know everything about the pricing, release date, variants, and availability of the Apple Watch Series 7.
Apple Watch Series 7 Pre-Order and Release Date
The Apple Watch Series 7 will be available for pre-order on Apple’s website starting October 8. Its retail availability is scheduled to start on October 15.
The Apple Watch Series 7 will be available in green, blue, (product) red, silver, grey, and gold colors.
Apple Watch Series 7 Price
You can find the pricing of the Apple Watch Series 7’s different variants in various markets below.
The Apple Watch Series 7 will be available in options starting at $399 in the US.
United States
- Apple Watch Series 7 40mm GPS-only – $399
- Apple Watch Series 7 40mm GPS + Cellular – $499
- Apple Watch Series 7 44mm GPS-only – $429
- Apple Watch Series 7 44mm GPS + Cellular – $529
United Kingdom
- Apple Watch Series 7 40mm GPS-only – £379
- Apple Watch Series 7 40mm GPS + Cellular – £479
- Apple Watch Series 7 44mm GPS-only – £409
- Apple Watch Series 7 44mm GPS + Cellular – £509
Australia
- Apple Watch Series 7 40mm GPS-only – A$599
- Apple Watch Series 7 40mm GPS + Cellular – A$749
- Apple Watch Series 7 44mm GPS-only – A$649
- Apple Watch Series 7 44mm GPS + Cellular – A$799
India
- Apple Watch Series 7 40mm GPS-only – Rs. 41,900
- Apple Watch Series 7 40mm GPS + Cellular – Rs. 50,900 onwards
- Apple Watch Series 7 44mm GPS-only – Rs. 44,900
- Apple Watch Series 7 44mm GPS + Cellular – Rs. 53,900 onwards
Apple Watch Series 7 Availability
The Apple Watch Series 7 will be available in Australia, China, Germany, Japan, India the UK, the US, and in over 30 other countries and regions. It will be available for pre-order beginning October 8, with retail availability starting October 15.
Do you plan to buy the Apple Watch Series 7 despite the minor improvements it brings to the table? Do you think it’s worth upgrading over the Apple Watch Series 6 just for the bigger display and faster charging? Let us know in the comments below.