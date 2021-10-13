Apple Watch Series 7 Review Roundup: Bigger and Better, but Not on All Fronts

Ahead of the Apple Watch Series 7’s launch on October 15, the first wave of reviews of the wearable has gone live. In this article, we have rounded up thoughts from various publications about the Apple Watch Series 7.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is expected to be a worthwhile upgrade from the previous generation, thanks to a larger display, and a slew of new features enabled by the familiar hardware we saw on the Apple Watch Series 6. Read on to discover what reviewers think of the wearable.

Apple Watch Series 7 Review Roundup

The Verge

The Verge showered praise on the Apple Watch Series 7 in general.

“The Apple Watch Series 7 is great. The larger screen and faster charging are the two headline features and both are welcome. The Apple Watch is in a class entirely of its own right now. Nothing else is as good for iPhone users and nothing like it is available for Android users.”

Addressing the design and larger screen, it rightly observed that unlike the rumors, the design changes are subtle and the display has the intended effect.

“The Apple Watch Series 7 didn’t get the major redesign that had been rumored. Instead, it looks almost identical to previous Apple Watches and maintains compatibility with all previous Apple Watch straps, although there are incredibly subtle changes in its overall size and curves.” “The biggest change is the screen; it’s 20 percent larger than the last few iterations of the Apple Watch. It does the thing all screen upgrades tend to do: make the older screen with its larger bezels look small.”

The publication lauded the Apple Watch’s ability to let you set multiple timers conveniently.

“The Apple Watch lets you set multiple timers. You can set them in the timer app. You can set them with Siri. You can use Siri to name each timer. You can see all your timers stacked one after the other. It’s magical. It’s wonderful. It’s hilarious that it took until 2021 to make this happen and even more hilarious that the iPhone itself still can’t do it.”

The praises continued in the battery department as well where the wearable was appreciated for its fast charging speed, although Apple’s battery life claims were found to be misleading.

“The charging is faster. Apple claims it’s 33 percent faster than the older cable and that sounds right to me. I have been able to juice up 20 percent in just ten minutes several times and it has been easier to top off to a full charge in the morning while I putter around with coffee and breakfast. It makes it slightly more convenient to use the watch for sleep tracking since it’s easier to fit a quick charging session in.” “I wish Apple had done more to improve battery life on the Series 7, especially since this is technically a redesign. I would have even taken the same size screen as last year’s model if it had meant getting longer battery life instead. There’s nothing wrong with the Apple Watch’s battery life, but I do wish that it aimed higher…”

In summary, The Verge recommends getting the upgrade if you need it.

“It’s a great watch — again, the best smartwatch. If it’s time for you to replace your watch (or buy your first one), you’ll love it. If it’s not time to replace your watch, it’s not time to replace your watch.”

Engadget

Initially, Engadget didn’t find the screen larger but turning the device on immediately changed that opinion.

“The difference is barely noticeable at first. Once I turned the screen on, though, I was struck by its roominess. This was when this main design change became obvious. Apple used a refractive edge here to make it seem like the display curves slightly along the sides and it helps the face feel even more expansive.”

The publication attributed several new features to the new larger screen including the new full-screen keyboard.

“The more spacious UI is helpful. Buttons for entering my passcode stretched out over the edges, and I didn’t need to aim as carefully to strike the right keys. It’s easier to hit the right settings in the control center, too, and I can see more of my friends’ messages at once. My heart rate and time passed during workouts are more readable as well.” “The extra space also means Apple was able to introduce a full QWERTY keyboard for replying to messages by typing or swiping on the screen.”

In summary, Engadget said the high starting price notwithstanding, the Apple Watch Series 7 is a worthy purchase if you’re in the market for a smartwatch.

“Though the differences between Series 6 and 7 seem minor, it’s worth a reminder that most people who own last year’s model likely aren’t looking to upgrade yet anyway. For anyone else who’s looking for a new smartwatch, the Series 7 will be a satisfying purchase, especially if you’ve never used one before.” “It’s not the best at sleep-tracking, though, so if that’s a priority you might prefer a Fitbit. Despite its relatively high starting price of $400, what Apple offers is currently the best in the market, especially for the iOS ecosystem.”

TechCrunch

TechCrunch loved the new colors on offer.

“Apple sent along the Green Aluminum, which is subtler than I’d anticipated,” it says. “It’s a dark olive color, which is easily mistaken for a dark gray or black in certain lighting. If you want something that pops a bit more, go with the red or blue.”

In summary, it agreed with what The Verge and Engadget opined.

“If you’ve already got the Series 6, it’s not a huge upgrade. Assuming yours is still working, maybe wait a year or two to see what Apple has up its sleeve in the future, in terms of health and other features. As is, there are enough bits and bobs to keep Apple at the top of the pack.”

Check out some video reviews of the Apple Watch Series 7 below as well:

What are your thoughts on the Apple Watch Series 7? Did the above reviews change your mind or sway your decision to purchase the wearable or not? Drop a comment and share your thoughts!