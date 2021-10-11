Apple Watch Series 7 Customers Get Shipping Notification Ahead of Friday’s Launch

The first few Apple Watch Series 7 orders have begun shipping to customers and will be delivered on Friday, October 15. Customers who pre-ordered the wearable with launch-day delivery have begun receiving shipping notices.

Apple is known to use a two-stage delivery process for launch-day orders. First, products are handed to the shipping partners with clear instructions to not deliver the items until the stipulated date. This allows the shipping partners to transport the packages to the last-mile distribution centers beforehand, maximizing the chances of timely deliveries. In the second stage, the products are released for delivery to the customers on the stipulated day—in this case, Friday.

Pre-orders for the Apple watch were first opened on October 8. This was the first time Apple officially unveiled the product’s pricing and configuration options. You can check out the pricing in your country for the different options available in our post here. The 41 mm GPS-only aluminum chassis model starts at $399.

it appears my apple watch series 7 has shipped, this is going to be another long week of waiting 5 days for this to arrive like my new phone, damn excitement makes everything so slow pic.twitter.com/t8fFwlTwDw — lion 🎃 (@lionwastaken) October 11, 2021

If you beat the pre-order chaos and secured an order with launch-day delivery, you should have received intimation that your Apple Watch Series 7 will reach you on Friday. Those who place an order now would probably have to wait a while before the product ships to them. If you prefer a physical queue instead, the Apple Watch Series 7 will also be available in retail stores starting Friday.