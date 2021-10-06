iPhone Apps with Account Creation Must Offer Account Deletion Starting Next Year

Today, Apple reminded its developers that starting next year, App Store apps that allow users to create accounts must also allow them to delete their account from within the said app.

Apple’s requirement comes hot on the heels of updates to the App Store Review Guidelines in June and it applies to all app submissions starting January 31, 2022. The iPhone maker also encouraged developers to review laws that may require them to maintain user data, and records related to health, sales, and warranty.

Further, Apple urged developers to make sure App Store submissions clearly explain what data the app collects, how the data is collected, all the uses of the collected data, and data retention/deletion policies.

In related news, Apple confirmed that the Report a Problem link/button has made a comeback on the App Store for iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey. It would allow users to conveniently report potentially malicious or scam apps. This feature is available in the US, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand. It would become more widely available over time.

Our Take

Although the implementation deadline is set for early next year, Apple’s reminder is significant for all app developers since, at some point in the future, their app updates would have to go through the App Store review process. Preemptively ensuring adherence to the issued guidelines would be a wise move.