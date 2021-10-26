Boasting a modern-looking design and some of the high-end features, including force sensor, spatial audio, and the support for wireless charging, AirPods 3 has ticked off most boxes to be considered a flagship killer. Being the new member of the incredibly popular AirPods family, the wireless earphones have got plenty of tricks up their sleeve. So, if you are willing to unravel all the cool hacks and also customize your earphones for a personalized experience, we’ve jotted down the 20 best AirPods 3 tips and tricks just for you.

Are you disappointed with the fact that AirPods 3 lacks comfy silicone tips? Or, are you looking for ways to make your AirPods fully equipped to accompany you during intense running? Or, have you set your sight on lesser-known AirPods hacks? Well, we’ve catered to varied tastes, so you can get a bunch of tips that could be more tailored towards your preference. Here we go!

1. Turn Your AirPods into a Hearing Aid

Your AirPods 3 can turn into a handy hearing aid thanks to a feature called Live Listen. Save it for when you wish to hear the speaker in a hall or spy your better half to keep track of her whisperings.

Head over to the Settings app on your device > Control Center. Now, tap the “+” button next to Hearing to add it to Control Center. Now, put your AirPods in your ears and then open the control center. After that, tap the Hearing icon and choose Live Listen. Now, place your iOS device next to the person or audio source that you want to hear more clearly.

2. Use Headphone Safety to Protect Your Hearing

Loud sound can permanently damage your hearing. Hence, it’s better to have an additional layer of safeguard against harmful sound. iOS comes with a notable feature called Headphone Safety, designed to protect your hearing from loud sound. Once enabled, it keeps a tab on the headphone audio in real-time and reduces any sound over a set decibel level.

Go to the Settings app on your iPhone > Sounds & Haptics > Headphone Safety. Now, turn on the toggle next to Headphone Notifications and Reduce Loud Sounds. Now, use the slider to adjust the decibel level, and you are good to go.

3. Get the Most Out of Spatial Audio

For the folks who relish immersive music listening experience, the support for spatial audio could be a big deal. For those uninitiated, spatial audio with the dynamic head tricking delivers theater-like sound from the movie or video you are streaming. Hence, the sound seems like coming from all around you.

To enable Spatial Audio for your AirPods 3, make sure your AirPods are connected to your iOS device. After that, navigate to the Settings app > find your AirPods > “i” button next to the AirPods. Finally, turn on the toggle for Spatial Audio.

4. Get Notified If You Leave Your AirPods 2 Behind

In iOS 15, Apple has included separation alerts in the Find My app, which notifies you every time you are separated from your AirPods at an unknown location. This feature can come in super handy while you are traveling or visiting public locations.

Go to the Find My app on your iOS/iPadOS device > select the Devices tab > AirPods. Now, tap on Notify When Left Behind and then turn on the switch.

5. Find Your AirPods 3 Using Find My Network

You can take advantage of the Find My network to locate your lost AirPods 3. Powered by over a billion Apple devices, Apple’s Find My network can prove to be a boon in helping you get back your lost AirPods.

Head into the Find My app on your iPhone or iPad > Devices tab > AirPods > Find. Next, allow your iOS device to connect to the ‌Find My‌ network and then follow the instructions.

The moment your AirPods are found in the close range, the screen will turn blue. After that, you can check the immediate area and also take the help of the onscreen prompts like “far,” “near,” or “here” to find your AirPods. If you cannot find your AirPods, you can tap the volume button located at the bottom right corner of the screen to play sound on your earphones.

6. Manually Switch Between Devices

Equipped with a more efficient H1 chip, AirPods 3 is much faster when it comes to connecting and switching between devices automatically. While this automatic switching is quite reliable, at times, it may fail to work consistently. But bother not, this is why Apple has included the manual switching so that you can take control of any ill-functioning.

When you are in a media app, tap on the AirPlay button and choose AirPods to switch to them. Alternately, you can also get it done from the Now Playing widget on the Lock screen.

As always, the control center is always there to simplify your task. Just bring up the control center (swipe down from the top right or swipe up from the bottom) and hit the Now Playing window. After that, tap the AirPlay button > choose AirPods, and you are done.

7. Make the Most of Announce Notifications

Siri can not only let you play music, make calls, and get directions but also announce notifications and even reply hands-free. Make sure this feature is turned on in your setting. Head into the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad running iOS 15/iPadOS 15 > Notifications > Announce Notifications and then turn on the toggle.

8. Use Force Sensor to Control Music With Ease

Probably the best part about the all-new AirPods 3 is the addition of the force sensor. You can now use this neat sensor to control your music more comfortably. Just a quick tap on the force sensor can now let you start playing songs, pause, skip, or answer/end calls on the AirPods 3.

9. Use AirPods with Your Apple Watch

Known to be an extension of the iPhone, Apple Watch works just as seamlessly with the AirPods as the iOS device. After you have paired your AirPods with your iPhone, they are automatically connected to your watchOS device. Besides, you can always use Bluetooth on your wearable device to connect to the AirPods at your own pace.

10. Use AirPods with Your Mac

Being part of the Apple ecosystem, AirPods also work seamlessly with Mac. Once you have paired your AirPods with your iPhone, they are automatically paired with your Mac as well. Though you can still pair your AirPods with your Mac like any other Bluetooth headphones.

11. Check AirPods Battery Life from Your iPhone, Apple Watch, or Mac

Tracking AirPods battery life is as straightforward as it can ever get. You can use your iPhone, Apple Watch, and Mac to keep a tab on the battery life of your AirPods. Oh yes, Siri can also help you quickly find out how much juice is left in the tank of your AirPods.

On iPhone: Open the lid of the case with your AirPods inside. Next, hold your case close to your device and then wait for a few seconds to check the charge status of your AirPods with the charging case.

Open the lid of the case with your AirPods inside. Next, hold your case close to your device and then wait for a few seconds to check the charge status of your AirPods with the charging case. Alternately, you can also use the Batteries widget on your iPhone to check the charge status of your AirPods with the charging case. Bear in mind that the charge for your case shows up only when at least one AirPod is in the case.

On Apple Watch: Swipe up from the watch face to access the control center and hit the battery percentage icon. Now, you should see the battery life of your AirPods.

Swipe up from the watch face to access the control center and hit the battery percentage icon. Now, you should see the battery life of your AirPods. On Mac: Either open the lid or take the AirPods out of the case and then click the Bluetooth icon in the menu bar on your Mac. Now, hover the pointer over the AirPods to check the battery life.

Either open the lid or take the AirPods out of the case and then click the Bluetooth icon in the menu bar on your Mac. Now, hover the pointer over the AirPods to check the battery life. Use Siri: “How much battery is left on AirPods?”

12. Connect Your AirPods to Android Device

Though AirPods are designed to work best with the iDevices, you can also pair them with Android or other Bluetooth-enabled devices.

To do so, press and hold the tiny circle on the back of the AirPods charging case until the light blinks continuously. After that, head into the Bluetooth section of your device to pair the earphones.

13. Check the Model Number of Your AirPods 3

There are all sorts of reasons why you may need to check the model number of your AirPods. To do so, navigate to the Settings app on your iPhone > Bluetooth > find your AirPods and then hit the “i” button. Under the About section, you should see the model number of your AirPods.

14. Learn What the Light Means

When the AirPods are placed in the charging case, and the lid is open, the light shows the charge status of the earphones. However, if the AirPods aren’t in the charging case, the light shows the status of the case (and not the earphones). Here is what the different light means:

Green: Fully charged.

Fully charged. Amber: Less than one full charge remains.

Less than one full charge remains. Light flashes white: It indicates that your AirPods are now ready to set up with your devices.

It indicates that your AirPods are now ready to set up with your devices. Light flashes amber: You will need to set up your AirPods again.

15. Update Your AirPods

From time to time, Apple releases firmware updates for AirPods to improve performance, add new tweaks, and also fix miscellaneous bugs. So, it’s recommended to keep the earphones updated.

To get it done, all you need to do is insert the AirPods in the case and then connect the charging case to a power source or place it on a wireless charging mat. Ensure that your iOS/iPadOS device that the AirPods have been paired with is near the charging case.

16. Go-To Troubleshooter for Fixing Common AirPods Issues

Times when your AirPods face connection issues or run into any weird problems, the hard reset can rescue you. Yeah, it’s known as a go-to troubleshooter for fixing common AirPods issues. Simply press and hold the circle button at the back of the AirPods case for about 10 seconds. After that, repair the earphones.

17. Get an Efficient Wireless Charger

Unlike AirPods 2, AirPods 3 supports MagSafe and Qi-enabled wireless chargers. So, if you wish to power up your earphones more conveniently, get a wireless charger. For this purpose, I would recommend you check Yootech wireless charger ($14). It’s highly efficient and can let you charge your AirPods along with your iPhone securely.

18. Enhance Ergonomics with Super Comfy Silicone Tips

Unlike AirPods Pro, the AirPods 3 do not come with silicone tips. But worry not, this is where third-party silicone tips get a chance to come into play. Made of a soft material, DamonLight’s ($13) ear tips are up to the mark both in terms of quality and comfort. Moreover, these ear tips also come in multiple color variants, including black, white, and blue, so that you can pick a matching pair for your all-new AirPods.

19. Protect Your AirPods

Your all-new AirPods 3 deserve an uncompromised safeguard against accidental drops and scratches. For the additional shield against unintentional damage, snug-fit cases with precise cutouts. Personally, I prefer those that come with a carabiner which makes carrying the AirPods secure during travel or adventures.

If the premium design is on top of your mind, go for the Spigen Silicone Fit ($18). If the eye-catching design is what you are looking for, elago case with a keychain could be a better choice. However, choose Mobosi’s rugged case ($14) if you wish to embrace top-notch protection.

20. Anti-Lost Ear Hook/Strap

If you are a fitness freak and want to wear your AirPods during intense running or jogging in the park, you should consider buying an anti-lost strap or ear hook. Seltureone’s anti-lost soft silicone strap ($6- 2 pack) is a worthy contender. And if you want to buy an ear hook, elago’s silicone ear hook has got you fully covered.

There you have it! So, that ends our roundup of the best AirPods 3 tips and tricks. I guess you have discovered a bunch of useful hacks. Let me know the ones that you have found adorable. And yes, if there are any equally cool hacks that have missed out, do not forget to let me know about them as well.