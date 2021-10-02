The Best iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Apps to Install Right Now

While the iPhone 13 series may not boast an all-new design, they come with vastly improved cameras, incredible battery life, and the wicked fast A15 chip. What’s more, the Pro models feature a 120Hz ProMotion display designed to deliver a much smoother and snappier scrolling experience. That said, if you have bought a brand-new iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro and are wondering what the best apps to install are, we’ve got you checked off with an extensive roundup of the apps that deserve to be your favorites.

When you have a ton of apps to choose from, there is always a problem of aplenty, which is the sort of headache that we love to have. Why? Because it makes the task of finding a suitable app for your specific taste a tad easier. Talking about the apps that we have handpicked, they are from several different categories, including weather, video-streaming, productivity, home screen customization, you name it.

So, irrespective of what type of apps you prefer the most, there is a higher chance that you will find several apps matching your needs. With that in mind, check out our exhaustive list of the best apps for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro series below.

1. Carrot Weather – Feature-Packed Weather App

Though iOS comes with a built-in weather app, it is quite minimal. If you are looking for a powerful weather app to keep a track of the weather, you should consider Carrot Weather. What makes it worth a close look is the ability to present weather forecasts in a funny way. Even in terms of accuracy and detail, it’s top-notch.

Install: (Free, offers in-app purchases)

2. Fantastical – Calendar & Tasks

While there is no death of calendar apps in the App Store, Fantastical remains the most preferred calendar app for iOS users. If you want a feature-rich calendar app to create events and comfortably keep a track of them, this one should fit your bill. Moreover, it provides seamless integration with Todoist and delivers an extended 10-day weather forecast so that your upcoming event never has to bear the brunt of the bad weather.

Install: (Free, premium version for $4.99)

3. Live Wallpapers for Me

No matter how attractive a wallpaper looks, it begins to appear boring after a few days. And that’s when you wish to have the luxury of a massive library of beautifully designed wallpapers so that you can amp up the look of your home and lock screen. And this is where a top-notch live wallpaper app like “Live Wallpapers for Me” comes into the reckoning with a massive collection of wallpapers.

Install: (Free, premium version for $4.99/week)

4. Spark – Smart Email App

Spark is what you should pick to take control of your inbox. The app smartly categorizes emails so you can easily track the important ones and avoid unnecessary ones. Moreover, you can also schedule emails to be sent later and collaborate with your teammates by taking advantage of the real-time editor.

Install: (Free)

5. Widgetsmith – Top-Notch Widget App

If you are fond of customization, Widgetsmith should win you over right from the word go. Ever since Apple introduced home screen widgets in iOS 14, this app has become a fan favorite due mainly to the ability to let users create a wide variety of super cool home screen widgets for iPhone. The best part? You can dynamically schedule your favorite widgets to appear on your home screen based on your set rules.

Install: (Free, $1.99/month for premium version)

6. Adobe Photoshop Express

Going by the rave reviews, iPhone 13 Series is ahead of the curve on the photography front.

Whether you are a photography enthusiast or love to shoot photos using your iPhone, you would love to have a powerful photo editor at your beck and call for the times where you may want to make your shots look more appealing. And for this purpose, you should check out Adobe Photoshop Express, which is fully featured and comes with a plethora of pro-grade editing tools.

Install: (Free, premium version is available for $4.99)

7. Todoist – All-in-One Task Manager

Todoist has long been the best to-do list and task manager. So, if you want to double down on your productivity, keep this app on your radar. You can use this app to create tasks easily, keep everything organized, and collaborate on projects with your colleagues. Not to mention, Todoist is also integrated with several services, including Gmail, Google Calendar, and Slack, so that you can manage all of your tasks right from one spot.

Install: (Free, premium version is available for $3.99)

8. Google Photos – Best Photo Product on the Planet

It’s no secret that Google Photos is by far the most popular photo-storage app across platforms. Features like live albums, handy editing tools, Google Lens integration, and shared libraries make it stand out.

What’s more, it also automatically creates movies, GIFs, and collages to offer a fully personalized experience. Even better, it provides up to 15GB of free storage so that your photos and videos remain secure and accessible across devices.

Install: Free

9. Spotify – Most Loved Music Streaming App

Spotify doesn’t need any introduction. If you are not fond of Apple Music or simply prefer to have a more flexible music-streaming music app that can cater to your personalized taste, Spotify should be your preferred choice.

Install: (Free)

10. Netflix – Your Go-To Place for Binge-Watching

When you talk about the best iPhone 13 and 13 Pro apps, how long can you overlook the most loved video-streaming app on the planet? Despite the cut-throat competition from Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video, Netflix continues to rule the leaderboard.

What makes it a fan favorite for binge-watching is the boatload of popular movies and TV shows. So, it doesn’t matter what sort of content suits your showtime, chances are you will always have something really fascinating to catch up with.

Install: (Free)

11. Google Drive – Plenty of Cloud Storage for Free

There is a lot to like in Google Drive. However, what puts it in the spotlight is up to 15GB of free cloud storage (shared across Google services). So, if you find iCloud’s meager 5GB free storage too little for your docs, Google Drive is the one you should go for.

Install: (Free)

12. PDFelement – Super Handy PDF Editor

Though iOS has become quite feature-rich with many exciting and nifty features, it still lacks an efficient PDF editor. So, if you often have to deal with PDFs, you should get a full-fledged PDF editor that can let you edit PDFs and annotate them with ease. And for this specific purpose, you should try out PDFelement.

Despite being a proficient PDF editor, the app keeps simplicity at its core, ensuring you don’t have to go through a steep learning curve to get your job done.

Install: (Free, $4.99/month)

13. MyFitnessPal – Time to Burn Calorie

Whether you are a fitness freak or a health-conscious person, MyFitnessPal can be a worthy addition to your special roster of the best iPhone 13 and 13 Pro apps. The app excels in tracking calories and diet. Equipped with the most extensive food database (over 14 million), it’s got you fully covered.

Better still, MyFitnessPal also offers personalized tips to amp up your adrenaline and comes with a massive community of fitness lovers with whom you would like to interact.

Install: (Free, $9.99/month)

14. Headspace – Bust Stress at Your Own Pace

Headspace is a top-notch mediation app with hundreds of guided meditations on everything from focus to managing stress or sleep. What’s more, the app also features bite-sized mini-meditations so that you can comfortably spare time for them.

Coupled with seamless progress tracking and life-saving SOS sessions for moments of anxiety and Headspace leaves very little room for complaint.

Install: (Free, $12.99/month)

15. iMovie – Edit Your Cinematic Videos

For creating fun-loving videos that you can upload on YouTube or share on social networking sites, iMovie has got you fully covered. The app comes with a wide variety of video editing tools to let you create Hollywood-style trailers and eye-catching videos.

You can choose from 8 stunning themes with matching titles, more than 10 Apple-designed filters, and even add cool sound effects to make your movie stand out. Moreover, it also comes with a solid library of over 80 soundtracks to let you enhance your videos.

Install: (Free)

16. Keynote – Create Pro-Grade Presentations on the Fly

Whether you are a student or a professional who often has to create presentations, Apple Keynote could be a great addition to your catalog. Probably the best part about this notable presentation app is an ever-growing catalog of pre-defined themes that give a quick headstart to your presentation.

Furthermore, it also features interactive chats and beautiful cinematic slide transitions which you can use to make your keynotes appear stunning.

Install: (Free)

17. Slack – Seamless Business Communication

For seamless team communication and collaboration, Slack is the one you can count on to live up to your expectation. You can use this business communication app to keep your conversations organized in line with your preference, message or call anyone within your team, and share/edit documents in collaboration.

On top of all, Slack also offers integration with apps like Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive, Asana, Zendesk, Twitter so that you can manage everything right from one spot. Yeah, no more hopping from one end to the other to get your work done!

Install: (Free)

18. Asana – Proficient Work Manager

Asana is a complete work manager. As someone who has used it for several years to manage work, I can vouch for its ability to let you take control of your tasks, ensuring you remain in sync with what matters to you.

Whether it’s coordinating projects, organizing tasks, or transcribing voice memos to tasks automatically, it’s got many productivity-defining tools to help you stay ahead.

Install: (Free)

19. App Icons: Themes for iPhone

While iOS has come a long way on the customization front, it’s still nowhere near as customizable as Android. But fret not; this is where an app like “App Icons: Themes for iPhone” comes into play. Featuring a massive library of themes, icon packs, and live wallpapers, it lets you deck up your iPhone home screen with the desired liberty.

Bear in mind that it’s available for free; however, you will need to shell out a few bucks to unlock all the themes.

Install: (Free)

20. Apollo – Feature-Rich Reddit App

Well, I have saved this one, especially for the folks who never seem to get enough of Reddit. If that’s you, Apollo won’t take much time to be your favorite Reddit client. Features like the intuitive tabbed interface, inline Imgur uploading, and the support for multiple accounts provide a great Reddit browsing experience.

Oh yes, Apollo also offers a Safari extension to let you always open Reddit links in the app.

Install: (Free)

21. Flipboard – Powerful News Aggregator

To be more precise, Flipboard is your one-stop platform for exploring various topics including technology, entertainment, sports, politics, you name it. Despite the cut-throat competition from Apple News and Google News, Flipboard remains a popular choice.

What I like the most about this news aggregator app is the wide range of customization and the personalized recommendations that let you catch up with your favorite stories at your own pace.

Install: (Free)

22. Tweetbot – Enhanced Twitter Experience

If you use Twitter a lot, you should try out “Tweetbot” – the most intuitive Twitter client. The best part about this Twitter client is the custom timeline that lets you manage public and private lists with the desired flexibility. Not to mention, there are also super cool themes that can play a vital role in enhancing your viewing experience.

Install: (Free, $0.99/month for premium version)

23. Google Maps – An Ideal Asset for Navigation

Without undermining the notable improvements of Apple Maps, Google Maps remains the most feature-rich and accurate navigation app. Features like real-time ETAs, Live View, automatic routing based on live traffic, and offline maps make Google’s offering an ideal asset for navigation.

Install: (Free)

24. 1Password – Make Password Management Painless

For hassle-free password management, look no further than 1Password. The password manager offers you the desired flexibility to let you organize your secret codes into different categories by creating multiple vaults.

Moreover, 1Password also alerts you about the compromised sites so that you can change your passwords to remain on the safer side of the stream.

Install: (30-day free trial, $3.99/month)

25. YouTube – All-In-One Video-Sharing Platform

No matter what sort of videos you like to watch, YouTube can cater to your taste with utmost ease. And with the introduction of “Shorts,” the popular video-sharing platform also lets you watch and share lip-syncing videos. Couple this with the huge opportunity to get the most out of you as a creator, and it becomes really hard to look beyond YouTube.

Install: (Free)

26. Color Widgets – Create Cool Home Screen Widgets

Due mainly to the sheer variety of widgets, Color Widgets don’t take long to become one of your favorite widget apps. Apart from featuring a large collection of widgets from several categories, including calendar, reminder, step count, music/playlist, and more, it also lets you craft your own home screen widgets.

Install: (Free, Color Widgets Pro available for $1.99)

That’s it! So, these are the best apps for iPhone 13 Series. I guess you’ve found these apps in line with your taste. Have we missed out on any notable apps? If yes, do not forget to let us know in the comments section below.