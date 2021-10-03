The Best Safari Extensions for iOS 15 and iPadOS 15

With iOS 15, Apple made some long-overdue changes to Safari’s interface and added support for a sorely missed feature, extensions. Extensions are small software modules that add extra features and functionality to browsers that are not natively available on them. For example, with extensions, you can block ads, autofill passwords, translate text, find coupons, and so much more, all without leaving the browser.

Extensions have been available on Safari for Macs for a while, and now that seamless flexibility it enables has been extended to iPad and iPhone. There are tons of extensions available, and some offer features that might stump you but do not fret. In this article, we have made a list of the best Safari extensions for iPhone and iPad you should check out.

One thing to note, some extensions are subscription-based, some have features that are free with upgradable perks, and some are entirely free.

As this is a new iOS feature, app developers are releasing new and improved ones regularly. The number of extensions will continue growing, but these are our picks of the bunch as must-haves. They range from cost-saving extensions, productivity extensions to ads and content blockers.

1. Honey

Honey is a cost-saving extension tool that is especially valuable to those who use Safari to shop online. Honey’s Safari extension is designed to:

Scan as many shopping sites as possible in search of available coupon and cashback offers for shoppers. It finds these offers and automatically applies them for you when shopping online.

Collates prices and reviews and notifies you about sellers with better deals.

Honey itself runs regular promotional offers, which offer more opportunities for you to nab deals when shopping.

It is a money saver, pure and simple. Because it runs continuously, it is a heavy drain on your device resources, so it’s best to toggle it on only when you plan to shop online.

➤ Download

2. CardPointe

This is another valuable cost-saving extension that is a must-have for those with multiple credit cards who use Safari to shop online. When installed, it will notify you of the best credit card to use that offers the best deals based on the shopping site you are on. Its other features include:

It notifies you of chargebacks, refunds, and declined transactions involving your credit cards.

Enable you to select preset tip amounts for your credit cards.

Allows you to manage ongoing transactions so you can void, reprocess, or resend receipts for the transaction.

CardPointe has support for over 3000 cards from 600 different banks, so it will probably have support for your credit cards. You have to subscribe to a payment plan to enjoy most of its features fully.

➤ CardPointe

3. 1Password

1Password is a fantastic encrypted password manager that enables you to save all your passwords, email info, and software licenses securely. It has both Touch and Face ID integration with added features like:

Access to your entire database of passwords from your browser.

Autofill logins details like passwords and emails for all your websites and subscriptions

Automatically fill one-time passwords and two-factor authentication codes.

Notify you if your browser’s login is compromised so you can change it immediately.

It offers a 30-day free trial period too.

➤ Download

4. 1Blocker

No one is thrilled by constant pop-up ads or those crude website widgets that tend to slow your browser. With 1Blocker, you get an efficient ad blocker that gives you full discretion on what to block. Its features include:

Ability to block trackers, pop-ups, and auto-play videos on most sites.

Option of setting custom rules to block certain URLs.

Ability to sync your blocking preference across multiple Apple devices as it has support for iCloud sync.

1Blocker has a free version, but the premium version enables you to fully enjoy the blocking flexibility it provides.

➤ 1Blocker

5. Grammarly for Safari

Grammarly is a well-known writing and editing tool that detects real-time writing mistakes in your spelling and grammar. If you use Safari for web writings, then having this extension is a no-brainer. The free version offers correction features like incorrect wordings and unnecessary word usage. The premium version is packed with features like:

Tone detector to ensure your writing has proper semantics and sounds on-brand.

A plagiarism checker so you won’t end up with duplicated content on your site.

Enhanced grammar correction on word choice and fluency.

Grammarly will automatically kick in when you start typing, and you can set it to auto-correct your writing on the go.

➤ Download

6. Microsoft Translator

The Safari has an in-built translator, but the number of languages it supports is limited compared to the Microsoft Translator. Microsoft Translator is a free, easy-to-use translator with support for over 70 languages. With this extension, you get instant translation on any site you are on within seconds. Other features include:

Ability to sync translation across multiple devices, so you can easily send a translated webpage to your other devices.

Voice translations so you could translate videos with foreign speakers.

Offline webpage translation.

It is free, accurate, with no hidden charges, and handy for individuals who regularly encounter foreign content.

➤ Download

7. Pocket

Pocket is one of the best bookmarking extensions you can get. You can save News, magazine articles, recipes, web pages for later reading. It does all this and so much more without interrupting your browsing experience. Pocket has a free option, but the premium plan comes with perks like:

It allows you to organize and search all your saved files based on the content type.

Your saved files are instantly synced across multiple linked devices.

An excellent offline reading feature and a nice text-to-speech function.

Pocket is designed with productivity in mind. Plus, you can save from anywhere, even sites that don’t allow copy options on them.

➤ Download

8. Hush Nag Blocker

If you are searching for the ultimate freeware ad blocker, then search no further. With Hush, you get an extension that provides you with:

Safe and open-source ad/content blocker designed specifically for Safari.

A blocker that requires no data-collecting permissions, so your privacy is secure.

Did I mention that this is an entirely free and lightweight extension? Zero cost.

This extension requires no maintenance or in-app purchases.

➤ Download

What are some of your favorite extensions for Safari in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15? Drop a comment and share them with us.