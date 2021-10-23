Deal: Get Up to $50 Off on the New M1 Pro 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro is yet to go on sale, but Amazon has already started offering discounts on it. The discount is not too much, but one that’s still good enough to make you order the new MacBook from Amazon instead of Apple.

Amazon is offering a $50 discount on the base 14-inch MacBook Pro model featuring an 8-core M1 Pro chip and 512GB storage. The retail price of this model is $1,999, but you can get it for $1,949 after the discount.

You can also grab a similar $50 discount on the 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro chip with 512GB storage. This model will retail for $2,499, but Amazon has discounted it to $2,449. The 1TB model also sees a similar $50 discount bringing its price down to $2,649 from $2,699.

If you have an Apple Card, you should use it to order the new MacBook Pro from Apple’s online store, as you’ll get a 3 percent Daily Cash cashback. However, if you don’t use an Apple Card, it makes more sense to buy the new M1 Pro MacBook Pro from Amazon as you will get a better deal then.