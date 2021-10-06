Existing iPhone Users Are Not Impressed with the iPhone 13

On paper, the iPhone 13 series might look like an underwhelming upgrade over the iPhone 12 series, though there are a lot of usability improvements that make the new iPhones better. However, a survey shows that not a lot of people are excited about the new iPhones.

SellCell surveyed over 5,000 existing iPhone users in the US to know their thoughts on the new iPhones. 64.1 percent of them found the iPhone 13 series “not at all” or “not very” exciting, with only 14.4 percent saying they are “extremely” or “very” excited about them.

Of the total people surveyed, only 23.2 percent of iPhone users plan to upgrade to the iPhone 13 series. Out of this, 42.5 percent intend to upgrade to the iPhone 13 Pro, with 26.3 percent looking to upgrade to the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The iPhone 13 mini garnered the least interest, with only 9.2 percent of people interested in buying it.

The key reason for upgrading to the iPhone 13 series include 120Hz ProMotion displays for 34.1 percent of users and longer battery life for 25.3 percent of users. Despite the improved camera performance and new features, only 5.4 percent are interested in upgrading to the iPhone 13 series for them.

On the other hand, the lack of Touch ID and no major features meant 29.3 percent and 19.5 percent of surveyed users are not interested in upgrading to the new iPhones. The interest in Apple Watch Series 7 also seems lackluster, with only 7.5 percent of iPhone users interested in buying it.

Despite the iPhone 13 series being a lackluster upgrade, 36.8 percent of surveyed users will wait for the iPhone 14 series next year, while 32.3 percent do not plan to upgrade in the next two years. Interestingly, iPhone users who are considering switching to an Android device next are more interested in buying a Google Android phone (45.1 percent) than a Samsung (41.8 percent).

Do you also think the iPhone 13 series is an underwhelming upgrade? Or do you think the improvements make a difference in daily use?