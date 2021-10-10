Google Pixel 6 to Feature 50MP Primary Camera, Magic Eraser, Face Deblur, and More

Google is scheduled to announce the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro on October 19th. Ahead of that, UK retailer Carphone Warehouse accidentally made the landing pages of these phones live ahead of time, revealing almost everything about them.

The retailer has since pulled the landing pages, but we have plenty of screenshots detailing everything about the new Pixels.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be a radical departure from Google’s previous Pixel phones. The company will be debuting its new Google Tensor chip, designed specifically for its Pixel phones. The Titan M2 chip is also a part of Google Tensor to keep the Pixel phones safe from any attacks.

The landing page details the Tensor chip will offer an 80 percent bump in performance compared to the previous Pixel phone. More importantly, Google will offer up to five years of security updates for the Pixel 6 series, up from three years for the current-gen. Pixels.

The smaller Pixel 6 will feature a 6.4-inch high refresh rate display, while the bigger Pixel 6 Pro will feature an LTPO OLED panel that can adjust its refresh rate from 10-120Hz to deliver the best battery life possible.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will feature a new 50MP primary shooter that will allow them to take 150 percent more light. The Pixel 6 Pro will also feature a 4x telephoto camera with 20x SuperRes Zoom support. At the front, the bigger Pixel will sport a 94-degree ultra-wide selfie camera.

Google will also debut two new camera features with its upcoming Pixel phones: Magic Eraser and Face Unblur. The former will let you erase unwanted objects from your photos, while the latter can “deblur a face to make it sharper.”

The Pixel 6 series will support 30W wired fast charging and 23W wireless fast charging. Google will also debut a new Pixel stand alongside these phones later this month.

From the leak, the Pixel 6 series is shaping up to be a strong competitor to the iPhone 13 series. What do you think about the phones based on leaks?