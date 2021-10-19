Google Pixel 6 Series Announced With Tensor Chip, 50MP Primary Camera, Magic Eraser, More

Putting an end to growing anticipation just a day after Apple’s “Unleashed” event, Google today formally launched the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro powered by its custom-built Tensor chip.

The successor to the Pixel 5 series is the first Google-branded phone to feature its in-house custom Tensor chip (formerly codenamed Whitechapel). The new chip is set to take the Pixel 6’s photography and voice processing abilities to the next level since Google would be in control of the process at both hardware and software levels. The Pixel 6 range is also the first phone to boot Android 12 out of the box.

The new phone comes in three color variants, namely black, pastel green, and pastel red. The most striking design change is the camera bar on the back of the phone that spans the entire width, unlike a camera bump. Here’s a list of everything new in the Pixel 6:

6.4-inch screen with 2340×1080 FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate

128GB and 256GB of UFS3.1 storage options with 8GB of RAM

50MP wide camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera, 12MP front-facing shooter with 90° FOV backed by computational photography

Android 12 with the Material You design

5G connectivity

Live Translate, even without an internet connection

Magic Eraser or “remove distractions” option in Google Photos

Pixel 5A was indeed the last Google phone with a charger bundled

4,620mAh battery with 30W charging, 21W wireless charging, Pixel Battery Share technology

Measures 160.4 x 75.1 x 8.2 mm

IP68 water resistance

In-display fingerprint sensor, WiFi 6E support, Ultra-Wideband (UWB)

Pixel Pass for an ownership experience like Apple One

Here’s everything that the Pixel 6 Pro offers over and above the base variant:

6.7-inch LTPO OLED QHD+ screen with 3120×1440 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus

Additional 512GB storage option with 12GB of RAM

Additional 48MP 4x telephoto lens

Larger 5,003mAh battery with support for 23W wireless charging

Measures 163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm

Face Unlock

Google proudly showcased the Pixel 6’s internal features, calling the Pixel 6 Pro the best phone Google has created to date. The device has the new Tensor chip and the camera bar packs sensors that take advantage of this. The Tensor chip is also mated to 12GB of RAM, 4GB more than the Pixel 6. Tensor focuses on Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities with a 2+2+4 core setup. Google emphasized that the Pixel 6’s tensor chip has 370 percent faster GPU performance and 80 percent faster CPU performance.

The Tensor processor also enables better Live Translate and enables capturing smarter more “inclusive” photos. Some camera features include Face Unblur, Motion Mode, and Real Tone. The Google Photos app also allows you to smartly and conveniently remove distracting elements from a picture you took using a feature called Magic Eraser.

The Pixel 6 Pro also packs an adaptive refresh rate that can drop down to 10Hz dynamically based on the displayed content. The Pixel 6 also features Dual-SIM support via eSIM, Bluetooth 5.2. The device weighs 210 grams and supports reverse wireless charging too.

In the camera department, the primary camera is a 50MP sensor with an f/1.85 aperture. This 1.31-inch sensor captures 2.5x more light than the Pixel 5’s camera and has optical image stabilization (OIS) and an 82° FoV. The 48MP f/3.5 telephoto lens also has OIS and a narrower 23.5° FoV. This lens is capable of 4x optical zoom and 20x Super Res Zoom. The 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera has a 114° FoV.

The Pixel 6 starts at $599 and the bigger Pixel 6 Pro starts at $899. The phones are available for pre-order starting today and retail availability is set to begin on October 28. Google also promises five years of security updates.

Google is definitely undercutting the iPhone 13 series with the pricing of the Pixel 6 series, making it an attractive proposition. The camera specs of the new Pixels also look very impressive, which could very well rival the iPhone 13 series.

What do you think about Google’s latest Pixel phones?