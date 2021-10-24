Hands-On: Grid Studio Turns Old iPhones Into a Piece of Art

The iPhone X launched in 2017 was as game-changing as the original iPhone. It marked a notable shift in the design language of the iPhones and introduced a new gesture-based navigation system. If you are an Apple-aficionado and want to own a piece of history, you should check out the offerings from Grid Studio.

The company lives right up to its tagline — Every classic deserves to be framed — by dismantling iconic iPhones and other Apple products and framing them so that you can proudly show them off in your home or office. Every part of the dismantled iPhone is labeled and detailed for your viewing pleasure. The experience is like a painting you see in a museum where its importance and history are usually written below.

Below is how my Grid X unit looks:

There’s a wholly dismantled iPhone X with labeled parts showing off the Taptic Engine, Face ID scanner and more. Grid Studio has not just placed all the parts and labeled them. Instead, they are all appropriately organized, with certain key specs being specifically highlighted.

It is one thing to use an iPhone and another to see all its internals beautifully labeled and arranged. It makes you appreciate just how far smartphones have come and how they can pack so much in a tiny package.

The quote from Steve Jobs is also a nice touch and further adds value to the entire package.

The frame from Grid Studio comes in exquisite packaging, which further reinforces the feeling of you getting your hands on something special.

My unit did come with a bit of dust inside, but it was easy to take off the plastic panel and clean it using a microfiber cloth.

Grid Studio provides all the required gear to wall mount the frame, including two drywall hooks. The frame is also light enough to mount using Command Strips if that’s what you prefer.

If you are a nerd or a big iPhone fanboy, the Grid Studio frames are perfect for showing off your nerdiness to the world. Plus, you get an opportunity to own a piece of history, as down the line, the original iPhone, the iPhone X, etc., are all going to be considered iconic smartphones that changed the industry forever.

Apart from iPhones, Grid Studio sells frames for iconic smartphones from Samsung, Nokia, Google, and even gaming consoles like the Game Boy Color, Game Boy, and more. Prices for most frames start from $179, which is on the higher side, but I see it as an art whose value will only increase over time.

The Grid 1, which showcases the original iPhone, is a limited edition with only 999 units available. It is also more expensive than other frames and costs $399, with Grid Studio offering a $100 discount for Apple employees who worked on the original iPhone. You can check out the entire collection of frames from Grid Studio here.