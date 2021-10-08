How to Change Address Bar Location in Safari on iPhone

With iOS 15, Safari on iPhone got a huge and somewhat controversial redesign. The address bar has been moved to the bottom, and the tab switcher also got a nice makeover. Apple, however, has been criticized for moving the address bar at the bottom as it ends up blocking some elements on the web page. Thankfully, there is an easy way to move the address bar back on top in Safari on your iPhone. Follow our guide below to know the steps.

Apart from debuting extensions on Safari on iPhone, the latest browser carries few design tweaks. The changes make sense for a bigger iPhone where you might have to stretch at the top to access the address bar. However, for small iPhones, you won’t notice the differences.

Follow the steps below to change the address bar location in Safari on iPhone.

1. Open the Settings app on iPhone.

2. Scroll down to Safari.

3. From the Tabs menu, select Single Tab. By default, it’s set as Tab Bar.

From now on, Safari will greet you with a familiar design that you are used to. It’s good to see Apple offering customization options to iPhone users. It’s a rather unusual move from the company.

Safari in iOS 15 isn’t limited to redesign only. You can use Safari Tab Groups and manage your opened tabs more effectively. Don’t forget to check best Safari extensions for iPhone and iPad as well.