How to Close Apps on iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro

The iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 pack 4GB of RAM, while the Pro models bump the RAM to 6GB. That doesn’t mean you can keep apps and games open in the background all the time. Users should close irrelevant apps running in the background on their iPhone 13. Here’s how you can close apps on iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro.

It’s 2021, and iOS is smart enough to pause apps and games in the background. Even though you have dozens of apps open in the background, iOS will prioritize them and only allow selected apps to sync.

Before we go ahead and show you how to force close apps on iOS 15, let’s understand the bigger picture here. With 6GB of RAM to utilize on iPhone 13 Pro models, do you really need to close apps?

Should You Force Close or Kill Apps on Your iPhone 13?

People usually believe that closing apps on iPhone will free up RAM and increase its battery life. However, many Apple executives have confirmed that closing apps/games on iPhone don’t impact battery life in any way.

In fact, it has a reverse effect on the phone’s battery life. When you close apps on iPhone 13, they are completely removed from memory. The next time you open the app, more resources will be required to open it from scratch.

While we don’t recommend users to close frequently used apps, you may need to force quit apps if they are unresponsive, frozen, or acting weirdly.

If you are having problems uploading media files to OneDrive or Google Photos, you can close other apps on your iPhone and free up RAM for these apps.

Another scenario is when you want to download huge media files from Telegram, Prime Video, or Netflix. iOS might suspend the download activity in the background due to a lack of RAM. In such cases, you can try closing some apps running in the background to free up resources for Telegram, Netflix, etc. so that they can continue with their background activity.

Follow these simple steps to force close, quit, or kill apps on your iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, or iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Step 1: Swipe Up and Hold

Bring up the App Switcher on your iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro by swiping up from the bottom of the display, holding your finger on the screen for a split second, and then removing it.

This gesture is like going back to the home, which also involves swiping up from the bottom of the display. However, to bring up the App Switcher, you need to keep your finger on the display for a split second after finishing the swipe up.

Step 2: Swipe Up, Again!

Now close any app by simply swiping up on its card.

The App Switcher also supports multi-touch, so you can do a three-finger swipe-up gesture to close three apps at once.

As we mentioned above, you shouldn’t close apps on iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro just to save some battery juice. iOS handles that part flawlessly. You should close apps if they are behaving abnormally or you don’t use them frequently.