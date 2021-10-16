How to Watch Apple’s M1x MacBook Pro ‘Unleashed’ Event Live

Apple is all set to ‘unleash’ the M1x MacBook Pros and perhaps even the AirPods 3 at a virtual event on October 18. If you are looking to catch the action live, read our guide below to know how you can watch Apple’s ‘Unleashed’ event live.

Apple will be live-streaming its ‘Unleashed’ event on October 18 from Apple Park. It is scheduled to start at 10:00 AM PDT. Just like its products, Apple has set the bar with the production quality of its virtual events, and this event is not going to be any different. The company has also kept up with the times and made it easy to watch its product launch events live, irrespective of the platform you are on.

Below are the various ways through which you can watch the ‘Unleashed’ M1x MacBook Pro event live from the comfort of your couch.

1. YouTube

This is the best way to catch Apple’s ‘Unleashed’ MacBook Pro event on September 14th irrespective of which platform you use. The ‘Unleashed’ video listing is yet to go live, but we will update this page accordingly once it does. You’ll then also be able to use the ‘Set Reminder’ function to remind you about the keynote before it starts.

In case you don’t want to use YouTube, there are other options that you can find below.

2. Windows PC

Windows users can also live stream the event on their PC officially. But there’s a limitation. You can only do it if only on the Microsoft Edge browser, which comes with Windows 10.

If you’re on Windows 10, then point Microsoft Edge to the following URL – https://www.apple.com/apple-events/

3. Apple TV

With the Events app retired, it is a bit tricky to watch the ‘Unleashed’ event on the Apple TV 4K. You can start your Apple TV 4K when the event is about to start and search for “Apple events” to bring up the event live stream. An easier way is to simply use the YouTube app on your Apple TV.

4. iPad or iPhone

You can go to Apple’s live stream page to catch the October 18th ‘Unleashed’ event live. However, make sure that your iPhone is running iOS 14 or newer.

5. Mac

You can always go to Apple’s live stream page in Safari to catch the event live stream.

Are you looking forward to the release of M1x MacBook Pros from Apple? Do you think they will bring a major leap in terms of battery life and performance just like M1 Macs from 2020?