How to Watch the T20 World Cup 2021 Live on Your iPhone

The T20 World Cup 2021 is off to a flying start. With Pakistan beating India and England leveling up their game in crucial moments, cricket fans are in for a real treat for the next potential knockout matches. While the T20 world cup is being played in UAE, you don’t need to go to crowded stadiums to catch the action live. With multiple streaming options, you can easily watch T20 World Cup 2021 live on your iPhone or iPad. Here’s how.

As for predictions, Australia, England, India, Pakistan, and New Zealand look like strong contenders for the knockout games. Only four teams will reach for the semi-finals though. However, as they always say in Cricket, you can’t say anything till the last game in the group stages.

T20 World Cup 2021 Details

The Super 12 matches have started on October 23 and will conclude on November 8. There are six teams in both groups. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals.

The knockout stage will start on November 10 and by November 14, we will have the winner of the 2021 T20 World Cup. All the matches are divided among Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah stadiums. Most high-profile matches are set on the Dubai cricket ground.

Watch T20 World Cup Live on Your iPhone in the US

In the US, both ESPN and Willow TV have official rights to stream the T20 World Cup 2021. If you are a cable user, you can always subscribe to these channels and call it a day. But what about streaming on iPhone? Let’s discuss that.

1. ESPN+

If you are a die-hard sports fan, ESPN+ is a must-have service for you. The service is home to many popular leagues such as F1, NFL, NHL, European football leagues, UFC, Boxing fights, and of course, the T20 World Cup.

The service is available on all devices including Android, iPhone, Windows, Mac, Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Do note that ESPN+ is a subscription service and it won’t carry live ESPN channels. The service is priced at $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year. Unfortunately, it doesn’t have any free trial, so you cannot check the content or streaming quality before paying for the service.

➤ Download: ESPN+ for iPhone

2. Sling TV

Sling TV is another ideal option for cord-cutters out there. The service offers over 50+ live TV channels on every device you can think of. To watch T20 World Cup live, you need to subscribe to Sling TV’s Willow Cricket plan that carries a Willow TV channel to stream T20 matches.

First-time users can pay $10 instead of $35 per month for the Sling package. On top of that, you need to add Willow Cricket add-on to enable the Willow TV channel on Sling

Sling TV subscription comes with 50 hours of DBR storage, and well-known TV channels such as TNT, CNN, ESPN, FOX Sports, and more.

➤ Download: Sling TV for iPhone

3. Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV package at $72.99 per month subscription carries both the Disney+ and ESPN+ bundles. You can watch 75+ live TV channels, Hulu Originals, as well as TV shows and movies from Disney+ on the Hulu app on iPhone.

We won’t recommend Hulu + Live TV just to watch T20 World Cup live on iPhone. At $64.99, it’s expensive than the standalone ESPN+ and Sling TV bundle. You should only go with Hulu + Live TV if you are planning to cut the cord at home and watch all those live channels and Disney+ content at your fingertips.

➤ Download: Hulu for iPhone

Watch T20 World Cup Live on Your iPhone in the UK

In the UK, Sky Sports carries the rights to stream T20 World Cup matches. Sky Sports offers dozens of channels and among them, you need to use the Sky Sports Cricket channel to air T20 World Cup live on iPhone.

Existing Sky subscribers can pay £22/month to add these channels to their package. If you are not a Sky subscriber, you need to pay at least £41/month, depending upon the channels you select in the package.

After signing up for the service, you can use the Sky Go app on your iPhone and sign in using your account credentials. The app is available on Android, iOS, and the web.

Interested users can also get a Now TV subscription priced at £33.99 per month. The subscription comes with all the Sky Sports channels. It’s an ideal option for those trying to stream T20 World Cup on a bigger screen using Amazon Fire TV Stick. Sky Go isn’t available on Amazon App Store though.

➤ Download: Sky Go for iPhone

Watch T20 World Cup Live on Your iPhone in India

Disney’s Hotstar streaming service carries the license to air the T20 World Cup in India — one of the biggest markets for Cricket.

Hotstar offers two types of subscription plans. With a ₹499/year VIP plan, you can watch sports content and regional TV shows and movies. Move to ₹1499 yearly plan, Hotstar unlocks all the Disney+ content, American TV shows, HBO content, and more. At ₹1499, it’s a bargain. But we do hope Hotstar improves the streaming quality in the future.

Aside from T20 World Cup, you also get to enjoy popular TV shows such as Game of Thrones, Billions, The Americans, and more. The sports content includes Vivo IPL, Wimbledon, F1 matches, highlights to American football, and more.

➤ Download: Hotstar for iPhone

Watch T20 World Cup Live on Your iPhone in UAE

Cricket fans in the hosting country UAE can watch every T20 World Cup game live on the Starz Play app.

The company has struck a deal with Etisalat to bring the CricLife Max channel to the package. All the matches with highlights will be available on the Starz Play app for Android and iPhone. Subscribers will need to add a CricLife Max channel subscription to the package that adds an additional AED 99 for the first month and AED 29 thereafter.

➤ Download: StarzPlay for iPhone

Go ahead, use the official apps based on your region and start watching T20 World Cup live on your iPhone. Who are you cheering for? Looking at the current form, we would place our bets on Australia. Share your pick in the comments section below.