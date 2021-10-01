iFixit’s iPhone 13 Teardown Wallpapers are Perfect for Geeks

iFixit is well known for iPhone teardowns and repairability scoring system. The company puts up some fantastic repair guides for DIY enthusiasts. iFixit has shared some teardown and X-ray wallpapers for iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The wallpapers create an illusion of teardown and show off the innards in full glory.

The internal and X-ray wallpapers make it look like one is looking inside of iPhone. As far as we are concerned the only give away is the homescreen clock. iFixit has been sharing such wallpapers for iPhones since quiet some time. If you want to spruce up your iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro with something geeky than the wallpapers are must try.

iFixit says,

To apply your own teardown and X-ray wallpapers: Navigate to this page on your phone. Tap a wallpaper to view it at full resolution, then save it to your photos. Open the Settings app, select “Wallpapers” and then “Choose a New Wallpaper.” Then a teardown is yours, no tools required.

As rumored earllier, the iPhone 13 comes with a new Face ID array that blends flood illuminator and dot projector into a single module. Furthermore, Apple has moved the earpiece to the top thus effectively making the notch smaller. Previously, the flood illuminator was integrated into the display and took up relatively more space.

The teardown also revealed Apple is using touch-integrated OLED panels on the iPhone 13. In other words, the panels use combination of touch and OLED layers. This helps Apple reduce costs, materials, thickness and make the displays more robust.

Apple has moved the earpiece on top bezel. The downside of this is that one of screw is below logic board. If you want to replace earpiece you also need to removethe board. It makes the whole process complicated and there is a good chance of things breaking. Lastly, iFixit concluded that iPhone 13 is difficult to repair as opposed to its predecessor and thus it earned a repairability score of 5.