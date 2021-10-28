iFixit Literally Tears Apple’s Polishing Cloth down and Reveals Why It Costs so Much

Since the day it was launched following the Unleashed event, Apple’s $19 Polishing Cloth has cemented its place as meme gold on Twitter. Bowing to the demands of the masses, iFixit finally did a Polishing Cloth teardown, literally. It uncovered some interesting details.

Following its teardown of the new MacBook Pro, iFixit took some time to actually examine the Polishing Cloth scientifically. Below is what iFixit has to say about Apple’s Polishing Cloth

“The material feels identical to the inner lining of an iPad Smart Cover, which features a thin layer of microfiber on the inside. Both have a distinct synthetic leather feel to them with a hint of fuzziness, similar to Alcantara.”

iFixit found that the Polishing Cloth is actually two pieces of fabric glued back-to-back. It jokingly remarked, “If you feel a bit underwhelmed by your $19 purchase, pull both layers apart and suddenly you have two cloths, each costing only $9.50.”

The teardown continued with its tongue in cheek tone:

“Under a microscope, the premium quality of Apple’s polishing cloth comes to life. On the left, you’ll see a plain old cleaning cloth. Boring. On the right? Miniscule fibers intricately woven together, uniting to become not just a tool for cleaning, but an object of beauty worthy of being cleaned itself. Amidst the beauty, a thin line delicately traces the form of mankind’s foundational fruit: an apple.”

In summary, iFixit awarded the Polishing Cloth a zero out of 10 on its repairability scale because it distracted iFixit from the more important MacBook Pro review and because it wouldn’t go back together after being cut into pieces with scissors!

Jokes apart, we are really surprised Apple’s Polishing Cloth is in immensely high demand. If you order one today, chances are it will be shipped to you after a whopping 10 to 12 weeks.