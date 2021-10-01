iOS 15.0.1 and iPadOS 15.0.1 Download Available Now

Apple today released iOS 15.0.1, the first minor point release of iOS 15 fixing some of the minor bugs reported with the initial build of the OS. The company also released the iPadOS 15.0.1 update alongside it.

The update fixes the ‘Unlock with Apple Watch’ bug affecting iPhone 13 owners. Additionally, the update fixes the storage bug that was affecting many iPhone owners.

You can install iOS 15.0.1 on your iPhone by navigating to Settings -> General -> Software Update. iPad/iPad Pro owners can also follow the same steps to grab the iOS 15.0.1 update.