iOS 15.0.2 and iPadOS 15.0.2 Download Available Now

Apple today released iOS 15.0.2 and iPadOS 15.0.2 for iPhones and iPads. This is the second minor point release of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 from Apple to fix various bugs and stability issues.

You can install iOS 15.0.2 on your iPhone by navigating to Settings -> General -> Software Update. iPad/iPad Pro owners can also follow the same steps to grab the iOS 15.0.2 update.

Below is the full release note of iOS 15.0.2 from Apple:

Photos saved to your library from Messages could be deleted after removing the associated thread or message

iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe may not connect to Find My

AirTag might not appear in the Find My Items tab

CarPlay may fail to open audio apps or disconnect during playback

Device restore or update may fail when using Finder or iTunes for iPhone 13 models

As highlighted in the changelog, iOS 15.0.2 fixes the AirTag and CarPlay connectivity issues that many iPhone 13 users have faced since launch day.

Alongside iOS 15.0.2, Apple also released watchOS 8.0.1 fixing some Apple Watch Series 3-related bugs.

Software update progress may not be displayed accurately for some Apple Watch Series 3 users

Accessibility settings may not have been available for some Apple Watch Series 3 users

Apple is also beta testing iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 that packs several new features and changes.