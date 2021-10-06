iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 Beta 3 Download Available Now

Apple has released the third beta of iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 to developers today.

The first beta of iOS 15.1 introduced several new features and changes, including re-introducing SharePlay, which Apple had removed after the initial few iOS 15 betas. The second beta did not introduce any other major new changes, and the third beta is also expected to focus on bug fixes. You can find a complete roundup of everything that’s new in iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 beta here.

If you have the iOS 15 beta profile installed on your iPhone, you can grab the iOS 15.1 beta update right away from Settings -> General -> Software Update. You can also follow the same steps to install the iPadOS 15.1 beta on your iPad or iPad Pro. If you are on the public beta channel, you should get the update within the next 24 hours.

Alongside iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 Beta 3, Apple also released the third beta of watchOS 8.1 to developers.

If you notice any major changes in the third beta of iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1, drop a comment and let us know about it!