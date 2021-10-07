iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 Beta 3 Features: What’s New

Apple released the third beta of iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 to developers a few hours ago. The first beta packed some new features like SharePlay, but the second beta did not bring any major new changes. However, the third beta does bring some new features to the table, though they are all related to the iPhone 13 series.

Read below to know all the new features and changes iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 bring to the table.

Auto Macro Toggle for iPhone 13

As promised by Apple, iOS 15.1 beta 3 introduces an Auto Macro toggle to prevent the iPhone 13 Pro from automatically switching to the ultra-wide camera to capture macro photos.

The latest iPhones feature an ultra-wide camera with macro capability, and they were automatically switching to macro mode whenever once got up close to a subject. This toggle will allow users to disable this behavior.

ProRes Video Support

iOS 15.1 beta 3 adds the ability to record ProRes video on the iPhone 13 Pro series. You can enable ProRes recording on your iPhone 13 Pro or Pro Max by going to Settings -> Camera -> Formats and then enable the Apple ProRes toggle.

On iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max with 128GB storage, you can record ProRes videos in up to 1080p resolution. For 256GB and higher storage models, you can record ProRes videos in 4K resolution.

New Apple Watch Battery Full Icon in Notification

There’s a new icon for the Apple Watch battery full notification in iOS 15.1 beta 3.

Notice any other changes in iOS 15.1 beta 3? Drop a comment and share them with us.