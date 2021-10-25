iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 Download Available Now

Apple today released iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 for all compatible iPhones and iPads. This is the first major point release of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 from Apple. The updates bring some notable new features and should also squash several bugs and issues that have been reported with the OS so far.

iOS 15.1 adds the ability to record ProRes videos on the iPhone 13 Pro series. It also introduces SharePlay, a feature that Apple first teased at WWDC but did not include the first public release of iOS 15.

You can install the iOS 15.1 or iPadOS 15.1 update on your iPhone or iPad by navigating to Settings -> General -> Software Update.

Below is the full change-log of iOS 15.1 from Apple:

SharePlay

-SharePlay is a new way to share synchronized experiences in FaceTime with content from the Apple TV app, Apple Music, Fitness+, and other supported App Store apps

– Shared controls give everyone the ability to pause, play, rewind or fast forward

– Smart volume automatically lowers the audio of a movie, TV show or song when your friends speak

– Apple TV supports the option to watch the shared video on your big screen while you continue the FaceTime call on iPhone

– Screen sharing lets everyone on a FaceTime call look at photos, browse the web, or help each other out Camera

– ProRes video capture using iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

– Setting to turn off automatic camera switching when taking macro photos and videos on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max Apple Wallet

– COVID-19 vaccination card support allows you to add and present verifiable vaccination information from Apple Wallet Translate

– Mandarin Chinese (Taiwan) support in the Translate app and for system-wide translation Home

– New automation triggers based on the current reading of a HomeKit-enabled humidity, air quality, or light level sensor Shortcuts

– New pre-built actions let you overlay text on images or gifs, plus a new collection of games lets you pass the time with Siri This release also fixes the following issues:

– Photos app may incorrectly report storage is full when importing photos and videos

– Weather app may not show current temperature for My Location, and may display colors of animated backgrounds incorrectly

– Audio playing from an app may pause when locking the screen

– Wallet may unexpectedly quit when using VoiceOver with multiple passes

– Available Wi-Fi networks may not be detected

– Battery algorithms updated on iPhone 12 models to better estimate battery capacity over time On the iPad, the update adds the above listed features and support for Live Text in the Camera app. With Live Text, the Camera can detect text, phone numbers, addresses, and more, with the feature available on iPads that have an A12 Bionic chip or later. Live Text was already available on the iPhone. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222 Alongside iOS 15.1, Apple also released watchOS 8.1 for all compatible Apple Watch models. The update does not bring any major new features but is aimed at fixing some underlying bugs and issues.

If you have discovered any other changes in iOS 15.1 or iPadOS 15.1, drop a comment and share it with our readers!