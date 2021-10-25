iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 Features: What’s New

Apple today released iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1, the first significant point releases of the OSes. The update introduces a fair share of new features, which will further enhance the experience of using your iPhone or iPad. Below is everything new in iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1.

SharePlay

SharePlay was a part of the first few betas of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. However, Apple later announced SharePlay wouldn’t be available in iOS 15 at launch and come later this year. With iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1, Apple is making SharePlay available for all iPhones and iPads.

The feature will allow you to watch movies, TV shows, listen to music, and do more with your friends and family while on a FaceTime call.

Auto Macro Toggle for iPhone 13

As promised by Apple, iOS 15.1 beta 3 introduces an Auto Macro toggle to prevent the iPhone 13 Pro from automatically switching to the ultra-wide camera to capture macro photos.

The latest iPhones feature an ultra-wide camera with macro capability, and they were automatically switching to macro mode whenever once got up close to a subject. This toggle will allow users to disable this behavior.

ProRes Video Support

With iOS 15.1, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max users can record ProRes video. You can enable this feature by going to Settings -> Camera -> Formats and enabling the Apple ProRes toggle.

On iPhone 13 Pro units with 128GB storage, you can record ProRes videos in up to 1080p resolution. For 256GB and higher storage models, you’ll be able to record ProRes videos in 4K resolution.

Wallet Gains Support for Vaccine Cards

The Wallet app in iOS 15.1 will let you store your vaccination records. This way, you’ll be able to show your vaccine card to restaurants and other venues where vaccines are mandatory for entry.

Turn Off Head Tracking from Control Center

You can now turn off head tracking for your AirPods Pro and AirPods Max right from the Control Center. Simply long-press the Spatialize Audio toggle in Control Center to access the option.

New Apple Watch Battery Full Icon in Notification

There’s a new icon for the Apple Watch battery full notification in iOS 15.1.

HomePod Gains Lossless Audio Support

Apple also released HomePod 15.1 software update, which adds support for Dolby Atmos with Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio playback from Apple Music on the HomePod and HomePod mini.

Notice anything else that’s new in iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 that’s not mentioned above? Drop a comment and share it with our readers!