Apple will be releasing several major software updates on Monday, October 25. Apart from macOS Monterey, the first major point release of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 will be released with several new features and improvements. If you are eagerly looking forward to trying out macOS Monterey or iOS 15.1, you should also know exactly when the update drops. This way, you won’t have to continuously check your iPhone or Mac for new software updates on the release day.

Apple has already confirmed that it will be releasing iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, and macOS Monterey on October 25. The company usually tends to release new iOS software updates around 10 a.m. PST/1 p.m. EST.

If you are looking for the release time of iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, and macOS Monterey in your time zone, check the table below.

Click on the image to expand

For Mac owners who use their machine for important work, I recommend waiting for a few days to install the macOS Monterey update. Unlike iOS and iPadOS updates, macOS updates can take an hour or so to install, and they come with their own set of issues. Thus, it is better to wait for a few weeks to ensure everything is okay with the update before installing it on your machine.

As for iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1, it will introduce SharePlay — a key iOS 15 feature that was missing from the initial release of the OS. iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max users can also start recording videos in ProRes after installing the iOS 15.1 update. The update will also add an Auto Macro toggle that you can use to disable the iPhone 13 Pro from automatically switching to the ultra-wide camera when you come close to a subject.