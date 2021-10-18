iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 Release Candidate Download Available Now

Apple today released the Release Candidate build of iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 to developers.

The first and third beta of iOS 15.1 introduced several new features and changes, including re-introducing SharePlay, which Apple had removed after the initial few iOS 15 betas. The Release Candidate build of iOS 15.1 is unlikely to bring any further changes. Instead, it will focus on squashing the remaining bugs ahead of the public release of the OS next week.

You can find a complete roundup of everything that’s new in iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 beta here.

If you have the iOS 15 beta profile installed on your iPhone, you can grab the iOS 15.1 beta update right away from Settings -> General -> Software Update. You can also follow the same steps to install the iPadOS 15.1 beta on your iPad or iPad Pro. If you are on the public beta channel, you should get the update within the next 24 hours.

Alongside iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 RC, Apple also released the RC build of watchOS 8.1 to developers.

If you notice any major changes in the RC build of iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1, drop a comment and let us know about it!