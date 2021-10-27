iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 Beta 1 Download Available Now

Just a couple of days after releasing iOS 15.1 and iPadoS 15.1 to the public, Apple has seeded the first beta of iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 to developers.

If you have the iOS 15 beta profile installed on your iPhone, you can grab the iOS 15.2 beta update right away from Settings -> General -> Software Update. You can also follow the same steps to install the iPadOS 15.2 beta on your iPad or iPad Pro. If you are on the public beta channel, you should get the update within the next 24 hours.

iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 beta 1 includes App Privacy Report support, a feature that Apple first showcased at WWDC 2021 this year. Other changes in the latest point release of iOS 15.2 beta have not been detailed yet.

Alongside iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2, Apple also seeded the first watchOS 8.3 beta to developers.

If you notice any other changes in iOS 15.2 after installing the first beta on your iPhone, drop a comment and share it with our readers.